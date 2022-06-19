Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Buttigieg says feds have power to force airlines to hire more workers amid travel delays

Travel disruptions have become more common following the coronavirus pandemic

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal government could take action against U.S. airlines on behalf of customers, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday.

Many Americans have endured delays, cancelations, and other travel complications during the coronavirus pandemic, and in recent months, after many pandemic-related travel restrictions were lifted.

Following Buttigieg’s own flight being canceled, forcing him to drive from Washington to New York, he said his department has authority to enforce action against airlines that do not sufficiently maintain consumer-protection standards, potentially requiring them to hire more staff.

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022, as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen. 

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022, as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

"That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering," Buttigieg said during an interview with The Associated Press Saturday.

CNN CORRESPONDENT SAYS BIDEN CAN'T DO MUCH ABOUT GAS PRICES: 'OPTIONS ARE LOOKING PRETTY BLEAK' 

The comment came just days after Buttigieg met virtually with airline executives on Thursday.

Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate, said his office would wait until it sees how airlines handle the influx of travel associated with summer and the Fourth of July holiday.

AIRLINE CEOS, BUTTIGIEG TO MEET AS FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS PERSIST

FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

He also encouraged the executives to stress-test their travel capabilities to avoid another repeat of Memorial Day, which was riddled with flight disruptions. The executives agreed and said they would be taking steps to increase their service.

"Now we're going to see how those steps measure up," Buttigieg said Saturday.

TUCKER CARLSON: PETE BUTTIGIEG IS A DISGRACE AND SHOULD RESIGN

American Airlines aircrafts are seen in the background behind travelers passing through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on April 11, 2022. 

American Airlines aircrafts are seen in the background behind travelers passing through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on April 11, 2022.  (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Buttigieg's department also oversees the Federal Aviation Administration, which has also faced staffing shortages. The FAA said it would hire additional staff to increase its customer service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Transportation Security Administration, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security Administration, has said they would increase the number of security screeners at select airports so checkpoint lines are less egregious.

More from Politics