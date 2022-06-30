Gutfeld on New York mom's killing: Listen to people when they say they're threatened

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld and ‘The Five’ discussed the latest developments in the investigation of the slaying of a New York City mother shot and killed while pushing a stroller and Mayor Eric Adam's response.

GREG GUTFELD: Well, you know, the thing is, he shows up at every tragedy, every murder scene. And I get it. That's what you're supposed to do. And then he tells you that it's bad, right? And that it's always this problem. But it says this to you. It says that police usually do show up after the crime is already committed, which is why when you catch a criminal, you should be keeping them behind bars. That's our first mistake. And the second point, you need prevention. And what's prevention? You need cops on the beat. I mean, I remember living in this city and seeing police on almost every street. You don't see that. And it's I feel like you see more homeless, drug-addicted zombies than cops by a long shot. And third and final, you got to you've got to listen to the people when they say they're threatened. They knew who this guy was. She'd been abused by this guy. And yet the system screwed her. She's dead. The baby's got no mother, no father.

