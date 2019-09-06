Radio host questions Biden's support among black voters

Radio host "Charlamagne the God" expressed his doubts about former Vice President Joe Biden's support among black voters, pointing to his decisions on drugs and crime as a senator.

Charlamagne made those comments on Friday after CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin suggested Biden had a solid base among African-Americans.

Biden, he said, "was the vice president to the first black president, so I think it's more bro-ism than anything," Charlamagne said, referring to former President Barack Obama.

He added that Biden, frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, didn't show a lot of support for blacks when he supported the 1994 crime bill.

"I look at Joe Biden and I look at the '94 crime bill and I look at the '88 crack laws -- that's not being in support of African-Americans at all," he said.

He also questioned whether Biden was "suffering from that ... white entitlement and privilege and ego" after the candidate declined to appear on his show.

He suggested that Biden may be like an "old-school white male" who acted like he didn't need the people in Charlamagne's audience. "That's not respect," he told CNN on Friday.

Biden was invited to speak on Charlamagne's program -- "The Breakfast Club" -- but the former vice president decided to send a surrogate instead, according to the radio host.

"Joe Biden has offered to send his surrogate, so that tells me a lot about what Joe Biden thinks about our audience," he said.

