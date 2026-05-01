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US protests

May Day protests ‘just the beginning’ of student activism push, expert warns

Expert warns May Day 2026 is the prelude to more political activism in schools

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
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May Day protests take place across the US Video

May Day protests take place across the US

Kayleigh McEnany and the panel delve into the "May Day" protests sweeping the U.S., featuring left-wing agitators. The discussion covers teachers participating in statewide protests, leading to canceled classes in over 20 North Carolina school districts. Panelists also raise concerns about Chicago Public School students' low proficiency levels and the alarming trend of positive views towards socialism among Democrats.

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As May Day protests unfold across the country, an education watchdog is warning that student walkouts are just the beginning of a broader push to normalize ongoing activism in schools.

Defending Education says teachers unions and allied activist groups are helping train and mobilize students for political activism, particularly as the 2028 election approaches.

"This is the starting point for the next two and a half years of agitation leading up to the '28 election," Rhyen Staley, Director of Research at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital.

WATCHDOG REPORT EXPOSES TEACHERS' UNION 'POLITICAL MACHINE' FUNNELING MORE THAN $1 BILLION TO LIBERAL CAUSES

May Day Los Angeles

Thousands of workers and activists gathered at MacArthur Park and began to march to downtown Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, May 1, 2026, in recognition of May Day.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Staley said many students participating in walkouts may simply be looking to skip class and are not focused on politics, but argued that doesn’t prevent them from being used to amplify broader messaging.

"They’re going to use this propaganda to show, ‘Hey, look at our ideas are popular,’" he said. "What this programming has done within the school — Sunrise Movement, the teachers unions, et cetera — is that they’re training the next generation of protest left-wing leaders."

Since 2015, teachers unions nationwide have directed more than $1 billion to political groups and PACs, some of which are linked to organizations behind protest training guides, according to Defending Education. 

The watchdog group also pointed out that the National Education Association (NEA), the country's largest teachers union, gave more than $1.7 million to Midwest Academy, an organization focused on training progressive organizers. Midwest Academy is also tied to some of the May Day training materials obtained by Defending Education, the watchdog group said.

May Day protest in Los Angeles

In an aerial view, labor activists gather before marching to Los Angeles City Hall during a May Day demonstration on May 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JONATHAN TURLEY: CHICAGO SCHOOLS REWARD PROTEST WHILE STUDENTS CAN'T READ

The May Day 2026 Host Toolkit includes information for a "coordinated day of action" and calls for taxing the rich, removing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and expanding democracy. The guide states that the purpose of a "No School, No Work, No Shopping" day is "to disrupt the violent billionaire takeover of our country and to put working families first."

Separate May Day materials from groups including the American Association of University Professors, the Sunrise Movement, the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) and the Workplace Justice Lab at Rutgers call on "hundreds of colleges to drop their contracts with ICE’s key enablers," including Target, Hilton and Enterprise. The Sunrise Movement also put out a document in which it states that one of its "symbolic demands" is to "abolish billionaires."

However, Defending Education warns that these tactics have unintended consequences for students and low-income families who cannot afford last-minute childcare.

Chicago May Day protest 2026

Thousands of protesters gather for the 'May Day Strong' economic blackout to advocate for 'Workers Over Billionaires' and protest rising living costs in Chicago, Ill., on May 1, 2026. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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"Not enough people are talking about the fact that these schools are putting parents and families in a really, really bad spot," Rhyen Staley, Director of Research at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. He noted that business owners forced to close may be home with their children, but are still losing a day’s pay.

"Let's say that you do go to work. Who's watching your five-and six-year-olds? And in some cases, by the way, it's the eight-and nine-year-olds who are left to watch the six and the seven-year-old," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NEA for comment.

Rachel Wolf is a media and culture reporter for Fox News Digital.

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