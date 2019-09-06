Liberal news site ThinkProgress shutting down after failing to find buyer: report

The news site ThinkProgress is shutting down and will no longer publish original reporting from a progressive perspective.

The Center for American Progress Action Fund was attempting to sell the hyperpartisan website but failed to find a buyer, according to The Daily Beast.

“Given that we could find no new publisher, we have no other real option but to fold the ThinkProgress website back into CAP’s broader online presence with a focus on analysis of policy, politics, and news events through the lens of existing CAP and CAP Action staff experts,” executive director Navin Nayak told staffers, according to tTe Beast.

“Conversations on how to do so are just beginning, but we will seek to reinvent it as a different platform for progressive change.”

ThinkProgress did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Daily Beast reported that ThinkProgress will “stop current operations” on Friday and eventually “be converted into a site where CAP scholars can post” content but the site will no longer feature original reporting.

Citing a CAP aide, the report noted that 12 ThinkProgress employees will lose their jobs as a result.

Several ThinkProgress staffers went on Twitter and confirmed the report.

ThinkProgress – which billed itself as a “news site dedicated to providing our readers with rigorous reporting and analysis from a progressive perspective” -- has been affiliated with the CAP since 2005, when it was first launched.

CAP is one of the leading think tanks in Washington, D.C., reporting total donations of over $50 million, according to the group’s 2017 records. Earlier this year, The Beast also reported that ThinkProgress never turned a profit and will incur about $3 million in losses this year alone.

Among its 2018 donors, the group listed the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative among top contributors.

For his part, ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum slammed the decision to end the site in a series of tweets.

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.