Charlamagne tha God rips Biden: He 'suffers from old white male entitlement’

Radio show host Charlamagne tha God blasted former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, saying that he "suffers from old white male entitlement."

Charlamagne began by hitting the Democratic frontrunner, who he says "fumbles the ball all the time" and "misses lay-ups" during interviews.

"I think Joe Biden fumbles all the time because Joe Biden suffers from old white male entitlement, where he can't simply say 'I was wrong," Charlamagne elaborated. "Or he can't simply say 'I'm sorry.' He can't say, 'Hey, you know I thought this way at one time, but now I think a different way.'”

CNN anchor Don Lemon then asked Charlamagne if President Obama has anything to do with Biden's strong support among black voters, something the "Breakfast Club" co-host insisted it is "all about Barack Obama."

Charlamagne later clarified that he doesn't believe anyone could be "too old to run," but that candidates can have "old ideas" and urged candidates like Biden to "unlearn" outdated policies.

He also had some tough words for Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, suggesting his campaign hasn't taken off because he hasn't found is "identity yet" and that people don't know "what he is and what he's about."

Earlier this year. Charlamagne tha God slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, for her "dishonesty" regarding her years-long claim of having Native American ancestry, which he confronted her about on his radio show and calling her the "original Rachel Dolezal."

"I don't understand why she would act like that would disqualify her. We're Americans. We've all cheated at some point in our lives. We've all took some type of shortcut. We've all tried to get ahead in some way. So if she did that at some point in her life, that wouldn't make me look at her be like 'you're a terrible human being,'" he explained. "People are going to keep asking about it until she acknowledges it in a real way, meaningful way... 'Hey, I did it. I was wrong. This is why I did it. I thought I could get ahead. And, you know, I learned my lesson from it.'"