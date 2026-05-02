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John Fetterman breaks with party over ‘orgy of socialism’ May Day protests

Fetterman says May Day protests celebrate humanity's 'worst ideas'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Sen John Fetterman says May Day protests are a ‘marriage’ of various leftist ideologies Video

Sen John Fetterman says May Day protests are a ‘marriage’ of various leftist ideologies

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., says May Day protests are celebrating some of the worst ideas of humanity on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., warned against what he called a "small communist takeover" within his own party during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime." Criticizing far-left groups involved in May Day protests, Fetterman described the current state of activism as an "orgy of socialism."

"It’s like a marriage of the Palestinian, the anti-ICE, the abolish ICE, and now turning it into like an orgy of socialism here," Fetterman said Friday.

The Pennsylvania senator noted that while he supports the labor unions that May Day is traditionally meant to celebrate, he believes recent demonstrations have strayed too far from the intended mission.

"I am an absolutely proud pro-union Democrat, but the kinds of mess that you see are showing up in many of them. That is the worst impulses that our party continues," he said.

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Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber during votes on Nov. 10, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Hundreds of groups hosted May Day demonstrations, including chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America, People’s Forum and Code Pink.

A Fox News Digital investigation identified a network of activist groups with roughly $2 billion in combined annual revenue that organized thousands of protests Friday.

"These kinds of protests are being funded by billionaires against billionaires," Fetterman said. "I don't know if they realize the irony in many of those things right now."

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An activist carrying a sign with 86 47 at a May Day march in Los Angeles

An activist carries a sign with "86 47" at the May Day march in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 1, 2026. (LB for Fox News Digital)

In Minneapolis, crowds grew to several hundred protesters as members of the Communist Party handed out leaflets and chanted messages against President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In Wisconsin, one school district closed for the day after receiving staff signatures supporting participation in "A Day Without Immigrants," part of the May Day National Day of Action.

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"They are not just indoctrinating the kids in the classroom. They are encouraging, actively, for students to leave the classroom and go march in the streets with teachers, with administrators," Wisconsin Moms for Liberty activist Scarlett Johnson said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

Activists preparing for a May Day march in Los Angeles

Activists prepare to participate in a May Day march in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 1, 2026. (LB for Fox News Digital)

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Fetterman echoed the concerns, expressing disappointment at students being pulled out of class for political demonstrations.

"Your kids should be in school. My kids were in school. And you can have beliefs, but I really believe that education is the most important thing, and that's a value that we can't forget," Fetterman said.

"Especially celebrating some of the worst ideas that ever visited humanity."

May Day protests take place across the US Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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