Putin is an 'absolute murderous thug' and I hope the world wakes up to Russia, China: Sen. Rick Scott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Senator Rick Scott called for Americans to "wake up" and hold the economies of Russia and China accountable for their actions.

CHINA WARNS OF ‘WORST CONSEQUENCES’ FOR ANY COUNTRY THAT SUPPORTS TAIWAN MILITARY

SEN. RICK SCOTT: …for everybody that's lost their lives because of Putin's murderous acts, my heart goes out to them and their family… I just hope the world wakes up and says, 'why in the God's green earth are we doing anything to help Russia? Why would we ever, ever do anything to help communist China?' Because we know they want to destroy our way of life. China wants to invade Taiwan. Are we putting ourselves in the position that all the sanctions that we've been able to do against Putin, and we still have more we should be doing- are we going to be able to do the same thing against communist China? Are we going to be dependent on them for pharmaceuticals or something? So we've got to wake up as Americans and say we can't just rely on American military to do everything. We have got to do our part to make sure these economies, the Russian economy, the Chinese economy are held accountable for what they have now, in the case of Russia, what they've done and what China is threatening to do in Taiwan.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: