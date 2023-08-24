Psaki torn apart for claiming 'no one' supports abortion through birth: 'You worked for the man who does!'

As aspiring leaders spoke about topics like abortion at the first GOP primary debate on Fox News, former White House spokesperson Jen Psaki sparked outrage by claiming "no one" supports abortion through birth.

Republican White House hopefuls for the 2024 presidential nomination faced off for the first time on the debate stage Wednesday night. During a spirited discourse on abortion policy, DeSantis defended his regulations as the governor of Florida, citing his own personal experience.

"I believe in a culture of life. I was proud to sign the Heartbeat Bill. I remember one of the most impactful moments of my life was when I heard the heartbeat of my oldest daughter in my wife’s womb and then saw the sonograms of all three of my kids," he recalled. "What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong, to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth."

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley also urged the media to ask President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if they support any limits on abortion: "Are they for 38 weeks? Are they for 39 weeks? Are they for 40 weeks?"

Psaki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to pro-life Republican candidates, claiming, "No one supports abortion up until birth."

This sparked a tidal wave of condemnation on social media.

Townhall web editor Rebecca Downs replied, "AYFKM? You worked for the man who does!"

Another Townhall staff member, John Hasson, wrote, "46 Democrat Senators voted for it on Feb. 28, 2022."

"Untrue," conservative commentator Kimberly Morin wrote. "Many Democrats do and you scream if anyone in the U.S. wants to ban late-term abortion and get with the rest of the civilized world with abortion limits."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote, "This is false."

"Every single Democrat in the U.S. Senate (but one) voted for a bill that would allow abortion… any time, for any reason, UP UNTIL THE MOMENT OF BIRTH…and they wanted you to pay for it," Center for Election Integrity J. Hogan Gidley wrote. "That IS the Democrat position."

Many commentators challenged Psaki for her claim, daring her to explain where she draws the line.

"Please explain at what week of gestation you would support an abortion ban," Ed Morrissey, the managing editor for conservative blog Hot Air wrote.

The Manhattan Institute's Ilya Shapiro asked, "Which restrictions do you support?"

"Really?" Fox News contributor Guy Benson asked. "What limitations does your party support?"

"Would love to hear Jen name a single limit on abortion she'd support then," GOP communicator Matt Whitlock wrote.

"Then why is banning it a hill every Democrat is willing to die on? If someone wanted to ban unicorns, let them, right? What's the harm?" Townhall columnist Derek Hunter wrote.

"So why don't we just ban it?" commentator Lauren Chen asked.

