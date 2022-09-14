Pro-life activist Lila Rose recounts clash with 'Dr. Phil' audience member

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-life activist Lila Rose spoke out Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on her recent appearance on "Dr. Phil" where audience member attempted to shout her down.

LILA ROSE: I’m fighting and we’re fighting for something really beautiful, that's human lives. What’s there to be worked up over? It’s the evil of abortion. But at the end of the day, the truth sets people free. When we are equipped with the truth to share that, that's why I went on "Dr. Phil," sharing facts about scientific development of human life in the womb, facts about the evil of abortion. The facts speak for themselves. It’s a powerful message that I’m privileged to get to share.

I mean, I think you’re spot-on. We’re actually about to launch "Can’t Stay Silent," which is a white paper but also a series of many videos, testimonies of women, who have had abortions, and had the courage afterward to speak out about how devastating abortion was for them. The metadata proves there are serious mental health risks for women who have abortions afterwards. In the year after having an abortion, 150% were more likely to commit suicide. So that message is part of the problem. Listen, don’t do it. Choose life. There are people that want to help you, and life is worth fighting for.

