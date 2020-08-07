Pro-life activist lauds Kanye West's views on abortion: 'He's saying something that is true'

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West's views on abortion should not be easily dismissed, pro-life activist Lila Rose told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday.

"He's getting a lot of pushback from a lot of media elites and politicians and those in entertainment because he's saying something that is true and that they refuse to acknowledge or reckon with, which is that abortion is the intentional and direct killing of an innocent human child," said Rose, the president of Live Action. "And he's expressing grief for the idea that in the past, when he and his then-girlfriend [were] pregnant with his now seven-year-old daughter, that he thought about encouraging an abortion. And that grief is... real."

KANYE WEST STANDS BY ABORTION REMARKS: 'I'M CONCERNED FOR THE WORLD THAT FEELS YOU SHOULDN'T CRY

West became tearful at a campaign event last month while talking about abortion and claimed he and his now-wife, Kim Kardashian West, apparently considered aborting their firstborn child, North.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West said at the time. "She stood up and she protected that child."

West later stood by his comments and dismissed speculation about his mental health.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me ... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject," West tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's a shame for us to accuse it of just being crazy and write that off. That's real," Rose said. "But people are refusing to acknowledge it. And that's the real problem here, Tucker."

Rose added she was "grateful" for West "using his platform and ... speaking specifically to the Black community,

"It's the number one cause of death among Blacks, is the killing of children in the womb."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.