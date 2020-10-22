Biden left 'real openings for Trump' with questionable claims during debate: Karl Rove

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden left some "real openings" for the Trump campaign during Thursday's final presidential debate, in which the former vice president made several inaccurate statements and questionable claims, Karl Rove observed Thursday.

"The question is what you make of tonight’s debate and in that regard, I thought Biden created some real openings for President Trump in the next several days," Rove told the Fox News reaction panel.

The former White House deputy chief of staff pointed to a specific exchange in the second half of the debate during which Biden claimed that no one would lose health insurance coverage under his proposed health care plan, and claimed the same success for ObamaCare.

"I immediately got an email from a doctor in Rockford, Illinois, who said, 'My wife did and I did ... we lost our coverage,'" Rove said.

Rove went on to say that Biden claimed, "'I never said "super predators" and I never said I’d ban fracking.' Well, he’s on tape about a half a dozen times saying he would ban fracking.

"Then, [there were] more substantive issues, like Biden said 'I’m not for socialized medicine, I got a public option.' Wait a minute, the public option is the government offering a health insurance policy that is subsidized with taxpayer dollars to make it cheaper than private health insurance," the former George W. Bush adviser continued. "That’s socialized medicine.

"There’s a bunch of stuff like that in tonight’s debate that the president can play off of and say, 'You see what he said in that debate? Let me tell you what the real truth of it is.'"

Rove also criticized Biden's response to questions concerning his son Hunter's overseas business dealings.

"I don’t know why Biden keeps doing this but he says, 'I never took any money from foreign countries.' No one is accusing him of taking foreign money, they’re accusing his son of taking foreign money,'" Rove explained.

"Rather than saying, 'You know what? I hear you about Burisma and I should’ve said something, and when I'm president Hunter is not gonna do stuff like that anymore', [so] the American people will say, 'You know what? He knows it was a mistake', instead, he dug himself deeper by saying Hunter did nothing wrong. That's not what the American people think about this."