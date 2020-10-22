Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden shocks debate viewers with bizarre Hitler reference

Democratic nominee evoked Nazi leader to make a point about North Korea

By Brian Flood | Fox News
Trump touts 'good relationship' with Kim Jong Un, as Biden retorts US had 'good relationship with Hitler'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shocked viewers on Thursday with a bizarre reference to Adolf Hitler during the final presidential debate.  

Trump said he has a civil “We’re not in a war, we have a good relationship,” Trump said of his relationship with North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. 

HITLER DEFINITELY DIED IN WWII, NEW RESEARCH SAYS

“Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing," Trump said.  

Biden shot back, “That's like saying we had a good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe.” 

Minutes later the name of the murderous leader of Germany’s Nazi party was trending on social media as dumbfounded viewers couldn’t believe Biden referenced one of history’s most infamous dictators.  

