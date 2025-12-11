New children’s book sparks outrage for calling abortion a ‘superpower’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new children’s book portraying abortion as a "superpower" is drawing strong backlash from critics who say the authors are trying to normalize the procedure for young readers.

"Abortion is Everything," set for release in January 2026, is a brightly illustrated book from activist group Shout Your Abortion geared toward children ages five to eight. It puts a positive spin on the divisive medical procedure.

"It’s extremely concerning to me that they are aiming this kind of messaging at children as young as five," Sarah Gabel Seifert, CEO and co-founder of pro-life diaper company EveryLife, told Fox News Digital.

Written by activist Amelia Bonow and educator Rachel Kessler, the book touts abortion as a "uniquely human superpower" that allows humans to "make choices that lead us toward the life we envision."

Shout Your Abortion recommends parents, other caregivers and teachers use the book as a resource to introduce the subject to children.

Gabel Seifert, a mother to two daughters, warned the book does more than normalize abortion, arguing it "frames it as a virtue."

"Abortion is not ‘everything.’ Abortion ends everything. It ends a life," she said. "Our children deserve a better narrative. We should be teaching them about the beauty, dignity and value of every human life, and that life should be celebrated, protected and defended from the moment of conception."

The pro-life organization Live Action noted that Bonow has a history of promoting abortion to children, pointing to her appearance in a "Kids Meet" video series in 2019 in which she discussed her own abortion experience.

Gabel Seifert said the new book reflects what she sees as a broader push by activists to shape young children’s views on abortion.

"The message being planted early is that children are an inconvenience or a burden, that pregnancy gets in the way of your goals and dreams, and that the unborn aren’t really human—just a ‘clump of cells,’" she said. "When that becomes someone’s foundation, it’s no surprise that if they later face an unplanned pregnancy, they’ll default to the loudest cultural voices telling them abortion is the obvious, empowering solution."

"That’s exactly why it’s so important to push back," Gabel Seifert continued. "We need to offer a counter-cultural message that children are not the problem—they are a gift. We need more children in this world, not less. Children are our legacy, and parenthood is a blessing worth honoring and protecting."

She urged parents to begin age-appropriate conversations with their kids about controversial topics like abortion before they hear about them from "activists or pop culture."

"We must teach young people to take ownership of their choices and to develop the critical thinking skills to weigh the decisions they’re making today—and how those decisions will affect them not just in the moment, but five or 10 years down the road," she added.

"Abortion isn’t a quick fix; it’s a life-altering choice that stays with you forever," she said. "Our job is to equip kids to think clearly and responsibly about these high-stakes decisions, and to understand that their choices have real, lasting consequences."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Shout Your Abortion for comment.