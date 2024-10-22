Expand / Collapse search
Podcasting giant Joe Rogan lands interview with Trump ahead of election

Trump will tape interview on Friday

By David Rutz Fox News
Published
Former President Trump will record an interview Friday with podcasting giant Joe Rogan, a campaign official tells Fox News Digital.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" boasts the largest podcast audience in the United States and gives Trump another chance to court younger, male voters, which makes up the majority of Rogan's audience. Rogan's show has 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 14 million followers on Spotify.

According to Politico, which first reported the story, Trump will tape the interview at Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have made numerous stops at influential podcasts during the campaign season. Harris recently appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which has the largest female American audience, to discuss women's issues. Trump has been a guest on such shows as Barstool Sports' "Bussin with the Boys," "Full Send," and Patrick Bet-David's podcast.

Rogan's show has reportedly been in talks about an interview with Harris, although no interview has been set with two weeks to go before Election Day. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates…

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.