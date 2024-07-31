Joe Rogan warns Kamala Harris will win because people are ‘giving into the bulls---’ like never before

Top podcaster Joe Rogan warned this week that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the presidency because Americans are buying into the "bulls---" anti-Trump narrative more than ever before.

During a new episode of "The Joe Rogan Podcast" featuring commentator Michael Malice as a guest, Rogan insisted that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Harris will win because of how much liberals are aligned against former President Trump.

"She’s gonna win," Rogan insisted Tuesday, arguing that people are so manipulated by the media that they will pull the lever for her.

JD VANCE ADDRESSES PAST CRITICISM OF TRUMP AFTER HE'S CHOSEN AS VP: 'BOUGHT INTO MEDIA'S LIES AND DISTORTIONS'

He explained, "I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls--- in a way that I never suspected people would before. They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves — and by the way, I think Hillary could win."

Malice agreed that Harris could win the election – as well as former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton – however, he said that he doesn’t think Harris is going to be victorious. Referencing her poor 2020 presidential primary campaign, he asked, "How bad do you have to be that you can’t even make Iowa?"

Elsewhere, Rogan noted he originally believed Trump’s assassination attempt would have given the candidate more momentum ahead of the November election, but admitted that the pace of the news cycle has squashed it.

"I would have thought that Trump getting shot would like – that’s it, election’s over. But it’s like, they memory-holed that so quick," Rogan said.

THE ‘WEIRD’ CAMPAIGN: THE STUNNING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HARRIS AND VANCE COVERAGE

"You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four – eight years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence, to be like, ‘Let’s take a step back,’ and that went for, what, a week?" Malice added.

Later in the interview, Malice asked Rogan, "You really think [Harris’s] gonna win?"

The host altered his answer slightly, though maintained his belief she very well could win.

"I’m saying it because she could. I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying it because I want her to. I’m just being honest. Like, I could see her winning," Rogan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think she’s going to lose a lot of the Black male vote," Malice argued. "I don’t think they’re going to go in the booth and pull the lever for her like they did for Biden, who was Obama’s boy."