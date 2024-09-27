Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan predicts a Harris-Walz administration would 'clamp down more’ on free speech

Tim Walz said in 2022 interview there's 'no guarantee to free speech' for misinformation or hate speech

Joe Rogan brings 'pure freedom' to Austin with comedy club opening, fans say

Joe Rogan brings 'pure freedom' to Austin with comedy club opening, fans say

Americans weighed in on Joe Rogan opening a new comedy club in Austin, Texas.

Podcaster Joe Rogan warned this week that a Kamala Harris presidency would likely usher in a harsher "clamp down" on online speech.

"I don't think it turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office," Rogan said. "I think they clamp down more. I think the same stuff that they were trying to do with Twitter, they'll try to do with something else, with other things."

Tech tycoon Elon Musk shared a post of the clip on X saying, "Joe Rogan is absolutely right."

HARRIS CAMPAIGN MANIPULATED HEADLINES OF NEWS STORIES INJECTING PRO-KAMALA SPIN IN GOOGLE ADS

Joe Rogan speaks into microphone

Podcaster Joe Rogan warned in a Sept. 26 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that Kamala Harris would "clamp down more" on online speech if elected president. ("The Joe Rogan Experience")

Rogan's comments came during a new episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" featuring former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan. The pair were discussing censorship on social media platforms. 

Rogan went on to raise alarm over the "many wild things" the Harris camp is saying, including vice presidential nominee Tim Walz claiming that the First Amendment doesn't apply to misinformation.

"There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy," Walz said in late 2022 in an MSNBC interview about voting issues. He added, "Tell the truth. Where the voting places are. Who can vote. Who's able to be there."

While deliberate misinformation is sometimes punishable under the Constitution, the Supreme Court reaffirmed in 2017 that there is no hate speech exception to the First Amendment.

MINNESOTA ADVANCES BILL THAT CRIMINALIZES SHARING DEEPFAKE SEXUAL IMAGES, CONTENT TO INFLUENCE ELECTIONS

Harris and Walz at DNC

Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are pictured at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rogan disagreed with Walz's sentiment.

"The goal of the First Amendment is, you say something wrong, and then this guy who’s an expert says the right thing," Rogan said. "And then you correct them."

Ryan added, "The misinformation — it's all opinion."

"Right?" Rogan responded, turning the discussion to censorship during the coronavirus pandemic. "So much of it turns out to be true. How about 'masks don't work'? You would get screamed at for 'masks don't work.' Well, guess what? They don't f---ing work."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

