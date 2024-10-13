Expand / Collapse search
Trump hints he will appear on Joe Rogan podcast: 'I think I'm doing it'

Trump told the 'Full Send' that he believes he is doing an interview with Rogan

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Former President Donald Trump hinted during an appearance on the podcast with the Nelk boys' "Full Send" podcast that he would be sitting down with podcast host Joe Rogan.

"You’re doing a lot of podcasts recently. One that I would love to see you on, I think Joe Rogan has to have you on. Would you do that?" host Kyle Forgeard asked.

Trump responded that he would and added, "I think I’m doing it, actually."

Forgeard asked again, "so you are going to do Joe Rogan?" 

JOE ROGAN WARNS KAMALA HARRIS WILL WIN BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE ‘GIVING INTO THE BULLS---’ LIKE NEVER BEFORE

The former president said, "yeah, I am."  Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both sat for interviews on popular podcasts during this election cycle. 

Joe Rogan and Donald Trump

Donald Trump hinted during an interview that he would be appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast.  (Left:  (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images), Right: (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images))

Harris made an appearance on the "Call her Daddy" podcast with host Alex Cooper, as well as on the "All the Smoke" podcast hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Trump has spoken with podcast hosts Theo Von, Logan Paul, and comedian Andrew Schulz. 

He has also spoken with finance guru David Ramsey.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 72 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed, compared to at least 38 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

Former President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel on August 29, 2024, in Potterville, Michigan.  (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Rogan's publicist and the Trump campaign for comment.  

Rogan's podcast posed the question about whether Trump should appear on the podcast on social media on Saturday.

Trump praised Rogan during the "Full Send" podcast and said the host had a "good voice." The "Full Send" hosts agreed and called Rogan an "honest guy."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.