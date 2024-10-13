Trump hints he will appear on Joe Rogan podcast: 'I think I'm doing it'

Former President Donald Trump hinted during an appearance on the podcast with the Nelk boys' "Full Send" podcast that he would be sitting down with podcast host Joe Rogan.

"You’re doing a lot of podcasts recently. One that I would love to see you on, I think Joe Rogan has to have you on. Would you do that?" host Kyle Forgeard asked.

Trump responded that he would and added, "I think I’m doing it, actually."

Forgeard asked again, "so you are going to do Joe Rogan?"

The former president said, "yeah, I am." Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both sat for interviews on popular podcasts during this election cycle.

Harris made an appearance on the "Call her Daddy" podcast with host Alex Cooper, as well as on the "All the Smoke" podcast hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Trump has spoken with podcast hosts Theo Von, Logan Paul, and comedian Andrew Schulz.

He has also spoken with finance guru David Ramsey.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 72 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed, compared to at least 38 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rogan's publicist and the Trump campaign for comment.

Rogan's podcast posed the question about whether Trump should appear on the podcast on social media on Saturday.

Trump praised Rogan during the "Full Send" podcast and said the host had a "good voice." The "Full Send" hosts agreed and called Rogan an "honest guy."