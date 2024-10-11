MSNBC analyst suggests men who support Trump, listen to Rogan are ‘in crisis’ and need ‘therapy’

New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC analyst Mara Gay argued that former President Trump’s lead among likely male voters shows that men in America are "in crisis."

The pundit characterized these supposedly troubled men as males who listen to popular podcast host Joe Rogan, refuse to go to therapy, and are particularly drawn to messages of fascism.

"I think men are in crisis actually, in this country," Gay offered during a panel discussion on Friday's "Morning Joe."

HARRIS SAYS WEALTHY AMERICANS, CORPORATIONS WILL PAY HIGHER TAXES TO FUND ECONOMIC PLAN

The discussion began over The Washington Post’s recent report, "Is the Trump campaign’s male-dominated culture losing women votes?" One of the authors of the piece, Post reporter Ashley Parker, joined the show to discuss it.

Parker told the panel that she and her colleagues found a "striking and deliberate machismo and bro culture" in the Trump campaign. She said that the Trump team is focusing on "doubling and tripling down on their reliable voters, which are younger male voters," and not attempting to woo females.

Host Mika Brzezinski invited Gay to comment. The pundit began by expressing hope that female voters "see this" male dynamic in the Trump campaign and "coalesce around the obvious choice," i.e. Vice President Kamala Harris. "White women, I’m talking to you as well," she said.

She then went on to say that the fact that males are swinging for Trump is a reflection on their poor state, providing her line about them being in crisis.

She made sure to specify that "Not all men are in crisis, of course," adding, "And not all men are just at home listening to Joe Rogan, being angry, or being recruited to fascism. Some just need therapy, like we all do. I go to therapy. That’s great."

Gay warned that something needs to be done about Trump securing this male support. "But I think we need to have a real conversation about that rather than allowing this kind of drift towards this faux masculinity we see Donald Trump embracing," she said.

Brzezinski weighed in, stating, "And what I see is him tapping into what’s quick and easy, sort of like bigotry, racism, misogyny – are just like these muscles that certain people have in their brains."

"This is very Trumpy. And I don’t know if there’s time to do what you’re talking about, though it is badly needed," the host added.

POLITICO SAYS HARRIS IS RUNNING ON A 'DREAM ECONOMY' BUT VOTERS AREN'T NOTICING

X users blasted Gay’s comments on the social media platform.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway scorched Gay, posting, "This person @MaraGay who is on MSNBC lecturing Trump supporters, saying "they're in crisis" and need therapy is the same person who went on Brian Williams' show and thought Bloomberg spending $500 million meant he could've given every American $1M."

Conservative author Kira Davis commented, "This is Mara Gay, the NYT opinion editor who wrote a whole article about going to small-town America for Independence Day and feeling threatened by all the American flags people were flying from their vehicles. Feel free to never take this woman seriously about anything. Ever."

Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebo slammed the analyst, stating, "Gay, who admits to needing therapy, should shut up and focus on making her life better instead of projecting her unhappiness on men."