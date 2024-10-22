Harris town hall only accepted 'predetermined' questions, moderator Maria Shriver admits

Journalist Maria Shriver admitted during a town hall event for Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan that only questions that had been "predetermined" would be allowed to be asked.

When asked by a member of the audience during the Monday event if voters would be able to ask questions to the presidential candidate directly, Shriver admitted that those in attendance would have to settle for her asking questions that "might be in your head."

"You’re not, unfortunately. We have some predetermined questions, and hopefully, I’ll be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head. I hope so," Shriver told the audience.

The Michigan event also featured a long-time adversary of former President Donald Trump, former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who has hit the trail for the vice president in hopes of winning over Republican moderates who are still skeptical of the former president.

The former Republican lawmaker joined Harris for a three-state battleground tour Monday, according to The Associated Press, telling voters in Wisconsin that the vice president was the candidate people from both parties could trust.

"We might not agree on every issue," she said at an event near Milwaukee. "But she is somebody you can trust."

Nevertheless, some critics piled on Harris for holding a town hall, which typically features a more open question and answer session, with mostly predetermined questions.

"They’re not even hiding it anymore," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote in a social media post along with a video of the exchange.

Harris has faced accusations of avoiding interviews and questions throughout the campaign, though the Democratic candidate has looked to put those issues to bed during a string of high-profile media appearances, including interviews with Fox News and CBS’ "60 Minutes" and appearances on popular radio shows and podcasts such as "The Breakfast Club" and "Call Her Daddy."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.