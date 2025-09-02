Grand juries in Washington, DC decline to indict two accused of threatening to kill Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grand juries in Washington, D.C. refused to indict two people accused of threatening the life of President Donald Trump, prosecutors confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington said both cases involved threats against the president while jurors rejected charges, preventing the cases from moving forward to trial.

One case involved Nathalie Rose Jones, who is accused of posting online threats to assassinate Trump and later repeating those threats directly to Secret Service agents during an interview.

JEANINE PIRRO SHUTS DOWN REPORTERS QUESTIONING TRUMP’S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, whose office pushed for the indictment, blasted the jury’s refusal on Tuesday.

"A Washington D.C. grand jury refused to indict someone who threatened to kill the President of the United States. Her intent was clear, traveling through five states to do so," Pirro told Fox News in an exclusive statement.

"She even confirmed the same to the U.S. Secret Service. This is the essence of a politicized jury. The system here is broken on many levels. Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in D.C. refuses to even let the judicial process begin. Justice should not depend on politics," Pirro added.

In a second case, another grand jury declined to indict Edward Alexander Dana, who allegedly threatened to kill Trump while being arrested last month on unrelated charges of vandalism in Northwest D.C.

TRUMP SAYS 'INCOMPETENT' ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, 'NO BETTER' CHICAGO MAYOR SHOULD CALL HIM FOR HELP WITH CRIME

According to charging documents, Dana told police he was intoxicated, admitted making the threat and described himself as a descendant of the Huguenots, French Protestants who waged rebellions in the 1600s.

Then, magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey denied a request by prosecutors to keep the jury’s decision sealed, ordering the disclosure of the "no true" bill to Dana’s attorney.

Dana’s defense attorney, Elizabeth Mullin, told Fox News Digital she had "never seen anything like it" in over 20 years of practice.

"This is the result of them taking weak cases and trying to shoehorn them into federal district court," Mullin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Pirro said grand juries in D.C. are politically motivated and unwilling to hold violent or threatening defendants accountable.

Last week, she told Fox News that residents were "so used to crime" that they’re increasingly unwilling to indict.

On Tuesday, she called the decisions not to indict Jones and Dana "a sign the system is collapsing from within."