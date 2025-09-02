Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Grand juries in Washington, DC decline to indict two accused of threatening to kill Trump

Nathalie Rose Jones and Edward Alexander Dana avoided charges despite documented threats against the president

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Judge Jeanine: We will not tolerate this crime Video

Judge Jeanine: We will not tolerate this crime

Jeanine Pirro, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, discusses the mission to stop crime in Washington, D.C., under President Donald Trump on 'Hannity.'

Grand juries in Washington, D.C. refused to indict two people accused of threatening the life of President Donald Trump, prosecutors confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington said both cases involved threats against the president while jurors rejected charges, preventing the cases from moving forward to trial.

One case involved Nathalie Rose Jones, who is accused of posting online threats to assassinate Trump and later repeating those threats directly to Secret Service agents during an interview.

JEANINE PIRRO SHUTS DOWN REPORTERS QUESTIONING TRUMP’S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN

Nathalie Rose Jones in red coat and scarf

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, was arrested last month for allegedly making death threats against former President Trump. A federal judge ordered her release under GPS monitoring on Aug. 27, 2025. (Facebook)

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, whose office pushed for the indictment, blasted the jury’s refusal on Tuesday.

"A Washington D.C. grand jury refused to indict someone who threatened to kill the President of the United States. Her intent was clear, traveling through five states to do so," Pirro told Fox News in an exclusive statement. 

"She even confirmed the same to the U.S. Secret Service. This is the essence of a politicized jury. The system here is broken on many levels. Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in D.C. refuses to even let the judicial process begin. Justice should not depend on politics," Pirro added.

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro joins 'The Ingraham Angle' for an interview.

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, whose office pushed for the indictment, blasted the jury’s refusal on Tuesday, calling the system "broken on so many levels." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In a second case, another grand jury declined to indict Edward Alexander Dana, who allegedly threatened to kill Trump while being arrested last month on unrelated charges of vandalism in Northwest D.C.

TRUMP SAYS 'INCOMPETENT' ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, 'NO BETTER' CHICAGO MAYOR SHOULD CALL HIM FOR HELP WITH CRIME

According to charging documents, Dana told police he was intoxicated, admitted making the threat and described himself as a descendant of the Huguenots, French Protestants who waged rebellions in the 1600s.

Then, magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey denied a request by prosecutors to keep the jury’s decision sealed, ordering the disclosure of the "no true" bill to Dana’s attorney.

Donald Trump in the briefing room

Nathalie Rose Jones and Edward Alexander Dana both allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump in separate incidents. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Dana’s defense attorney, Elizabeth Mullin, told Fox News Digital she had "never seen anything like it" in over 20 years of practice.

"This is the result of them taking weak cases and trying to shoehorn them into federal district court," Mullin said.

Meanwhile, Pirro said grand juries in D.C. are politically motivated and unwilling to hold violent or threatening defendants accountable.

Last week, she told Fox News that residents were "so used to crime" that they’re increasingly unwilling to indict. 

On Tuesday, she called the decisions not to indict Jones and Dana "a sign the system is collapsing from within."

