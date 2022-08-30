Pirro blasts Biden's Wilkes-Barre speech touting new focus on policing: 'Hogwash!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden appeared to strike a new tone in regard to crime and drug trafficking during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Tuesday, Judge Jeanine Pirro said on Fox News, adding it is nothing more than a cynical election-season ploy as the Scranton native battles low poll numbers.

"I love that the president is promoting this Safer America plan now that 85% of the country is concerned about the crime problem. 61% of the country doesn't think the man is capable of fighting crime. 64% of the country thinks he's incapable of dealing with gun violence. But welcome to the welcome to the party, Mr. President," Pirro said.

A former Westchester County, N.Y., district attorney, Pirro went on to describe how many in Biden's party has spent the erstwhile 2-plus years calling for "defunding the police" and had helped raise bail funds for left-wing rioters across the country.

"Suddenly the Dems, 70 days out from the midterms, want to be clear. [they're] not out for defunding the police. What [they] want to do is we want 100,000 new cops," she said.

Pirro noted while Biden is now calling for more police officers, he appeared to prioritize, via a law earlier this month, allocation of resources for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents many say will lead to more audits and targeting of working-class taxpayers.

She also noted Biden claimed that "no" Republican supported funding police when the opportunity arose, failing to clarify that the funding referenced was part of a multi-trillion-dollar spending package that covered numerous other disciplines the GOP had no appetite for.

"He wants to say Republicans have a chance to vote for this and the American rescue plan? Hogwash. I'm so glad the Republicans, not one voted for it."

"You know why [no Republican voted for it]?" she asked. "That $2 trillion plan is the reason we have inflation. And the money that they say was for police was nothing more than a slush fund for the locals. But let's get to the facts here. The president talks about community policing as though that's something that he just discovered."

"Let me tell you something, Mr. President. Community policing was the first thing that when what all you Democrats talked about defunding the police."

She went on to cite reporting that of the top 20 most violent cities in the U.S., 19 are run by Democrats.

"That's important because the mayor has to decide how many cops, what the modus operandi, standard operating procedure is going to be and whether or not they're going to stand down or make arrests," she said.

Pirro concluded that if Biden truly were worried about the crime epidemic, he wouldn't be focused simply on the police, but on the elected municipal prosecutors of his own party who are letting violent individuals off with lighter sentences or no bail or jail altogether.

Democrats Lawrence Krasner of Philadelphia, Alvin Bragg of Manhattan, and George Gascon of Los Angeles have all come under increased criticism for that dynamic. In Krasner's case, some in the Republican-helmed Pennsylvania state legislature are seeking to impeach him.

"The only way to get guns off the streets is to start prosecuting gun trafficking. You don't do it very well. You don't know how to squeeze the defendant. And of course, you can't, because you're not keeping them in jail. You're not threatening them," Pirro said of Biden.

"So you can talk to your blue in the face. Mr. President, I don't believe a word you say."