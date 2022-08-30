Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a "beef" he had with the man.

Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn.

Harris encouraged Twitter users to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out the protesters who were arrested as the unrest grew.

"If you’re able to, chip in now to the [Minnesota Freedom Fund] to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," Harris tweeted in June 2020.

Local Minneapolis news reported that one of the people bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Shawn Michael Tillman of St. Paul, was out for three weeks before he allegedly murdered an old nemesis with whom he had "beef."

Tillman, who was bailed out on April 29 in connection to an indecent exposure case, allegedly fired six bullets into his victim at a St. Paul light rail stop on May 20, killing him.

A surveillance video from 4 a.m. that day showed the victim falling onto a sign, then the floor after the first shot hit him. The second and third shots came as Tillman approached the victim before the fourth went to the victim’s head as he attempted to shield himself.

The criminal complaint said the victim then "grabbed his head with both hands, curled up his body, and shifted his position" before Tillman fired two more shots into the man and his arms went limp.

Tillman's criminal history includes eight convictions for indecent exposure, as well as a conviction on a weapons charge, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund defended helping Tillman post bail in a statement issued last week after he was charged. The bail fund said "it is neither just nor effective to respond to violence by denying bail and pre-emptively punishing people who are disproportionately poor, Black, brown, and Indigenous."

The bail fund — which has a history of springing violent criminals — wants to implement "wide-scale decarceration" and supports "organizations that transition resources and power to Black, Indigenous and communities of color, as well as the others directly harmed by cash bail and the justice system

The organization also claims that the American "criminal justice system, like many other systems in our society, was designed to maintain and uphold white supremacy while prioritizing the wealth, power, and influence of the few at the expense of the many."