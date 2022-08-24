Human trafficker tells Sara Carter there's 'no way back' from cartel's grip on US border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Central American human smuggler spoke exclusively and anonymously to investigative journalist Sara Carter about his illicit trade and the true state of the U.S.-Mexico border, which he suggested is controlled by Mexican cartels and not either government at this point.

Carter told Fox News the trafficker voluntarily agreed to the interview in part because even with his role in the open border crisis, he is uncomfortable with the plight of foreign children being smuggled into the United States.

"I am the guy who takes people to the U.S. – immigrants, to be exact," the man told Carter.

"I like to take the risk of doing it, and I knew that people would get a lot of money out of it."

The unidentified criminal organization he works for has a pipeline of sorts from El Salvador to the United States, he said, adding it becomes more dangerous when the Mexican cartels get involved farther up the line.

"It's more risky because once we get to the cartels, they are asking for children, for them to traffic with drugs and everything. So it's definitely more risky," he said.

The smuggler said it is "horrific" to see children who get murdered by cartels at times while human cargo in their mass trafficking operations, adding it "really scares them to just see the reality that they can go through."

When asked whether one political leader or an "all-out-war" would be needed to loosen the grip the cartels have on the United States border under the Biden administration, the smuggler replied: "there's no way back."

"They already have so much power. The cartels that he thinks that it's too late to stop them," he said.

In response to the interview, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said no one "can deny the scope, magnitude and horror" of the border crisis.

He added that such smugglers have now come to be nicknamed "polleros" or "herders of chickens" as the illicit act becomes more prevalent.

Rivera called for a southern "Ellis Island" to facilitate legal entry to those seeking asylum while securing the border against illegal and criminal elements.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican whose Texas district is a short while north of the border, added that it is incredible to see New York City Mayor Eric Adams "complain" about a few hundred migrants being bused to Port Authority while his area deals with 8,000 per day.

He added that District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is also complaining about migrants being bused to an area not far from Union Station and the Fox News Washington bureau, should also understand what her liberal policies have wrought on the country.