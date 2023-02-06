Piers Morgan goes off on Biden over China spy flight: 'What the hell is going on here?'

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation, criticized President Biden for his underwhelming performance in office. Morgan argued on "Fox & Friends" Monday that Biden's repeated gaffes and delayed response to the Chinese surveillance flight have cost him "trust" on the international stage.

SPY BALLOON LIKELY SENT EXTENSIVE INTELLIGENCE TO CHINA, EXPERTS SAY

PIERS MORGAN: You see a guy who has shown discernible evidence that he is feeling his age. This is a man in his eighties, who is already the oldest American president ever, that doesn't instill much confidence when he keeps forgetting his words. He keeps going back on things he said before. He denies what we've seen him say with his own mouth. It doesn't instill confidence. Add to that the debacle of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Add to that, certainly in the U.K., a complete freezing of the so-called special relationship. There's no trade deal. There's no real ongoing relationship at all with our two great countries. I think certainly from the U.K. perspective, I think he's been very underwhelming. Now we have this extraordinary spectacle of watching from afar as a Chinese balloon just seems to go over America for a week with complete impunity. We're all thinking, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ So I think Biden's big issue on the foreign stage is trust.