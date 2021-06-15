Piers Morgan chides Biden for 'calm' approach at G-7, calls out American media's softer coverage

Daily Mail editor at large Piers Morgan joined Fox News’ "Hannity" on Monday to discuss the continued fallout over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the First Amendment and the overseas perception of President Biden during his first presidential trip to Europe.

Morgan, who split with the highly-rated "Good Morning Britain" back in March following a fiery discussion about the honesty and overall behavior of Markle, was asked by host Sean Hannity when he was coming back to the air. Morgan admitted that he has been having some "very interesting conversations" and that there "are lots of people who want a piece of the action of somebody who trebled the ratings of [Good Morning Britain] in five years."

Earlier this month, Morgan’s former show garnered a record low of 450,000 viewers, a far cry from the 1.9 million viewers the show had in early March, right before Morgan’s departure.

On Monday, Morgan pulled no punches once again in his criticism of the royal couple.

"We now know that there were at least 17 things that came out of Meghan Markle’s mouth that have now been proven to be untrue. I don’t know what point I’m allowed to not have to apologize for disbelieving somebody who is palpably a liar."

Morgan called on Harry and Meghan to give up their royal titles, "stop whining 24/7" and to follow the example of Queen Elizabeth II that "if you want to be a royal, a member of the royal family, less is more. We are hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down."

Morgan also hit out at what he called the "epidemic of cancel culture," being carried out by a group he calls the "new fascists." This group, Morgan says, "want to tell us how to lead our lives, how to speak, how to think, what to find funny, what we can enjoy on television and movies, what historical figures we can appreciate and not appreciate and if you deviate one iota from their woke worldview, you must be shamed, vilified and canceled and we are seeing it happen again and again and corporate institutions have to stand up to this nonsense."

Later in the interview, Hannity asked Morgan about the perception of President Biden’s visit to the G-7 in England. Morgan said the perception was "fine," but was critical of the president’s approach to American adversaries, namely China and Russia.

"I think there’s also a wider issue about President Biden is that I think he sees his job, his role to calm everything down as if somehow that’s enough and I don’t think it is," Morgan said. "When you’re dealing with China and Russia, when you’re dealing with NATO, when you’re dealing with every issue out there from the pandemic to climate change, I’m not sure people want a calm America that isn’t taking dynamic proactive action."

Morgan also criticized the American media for giving Biden too much credit for his policies because he is a "liberal and a Democrat president."

"I don’t think he is held to the same account by the media in America that Donald Trump was," Morgan continued, "I think it is a plain and obvious fact and that is not good for the U.S. media. You should be unafraid to hold your own liberal Democrat president the same ferocious account that you held Donald Trump."

