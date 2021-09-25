Peter Doocy, Lawrence Jones discuss reporting on key issues on 'Life, Liberty & Levin'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox & Friends Enterprise Reporter Lawrence Jones joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday to share their experience reporting on key issues.

Host Mark Levin questioned Doocy about how he prepares for White House briefings and interactions with President Joe Biden.

"For a relatively young person, I have a ton of Joe Biden knowledge built up in my brain from being with him for the last two and a half years," Doocy said.

"And what I always try to do is think about what he is saying presently and how that is possibly not lining up with things he has said in the past."

THE BIDEN EFFECT: GOP STARTS LINKING DOWN-BALLOT DEMOCRATS TO AN INCREASINGLY UNPOPULAR PRESIDENT

Doocy said that because Biden has had such a long career in politics, the CSPAN archives have "thousands of hours of material to work with."

"What I like to do is compare and contrast Joe Biden to Joe Biden," Doocy said.

Doocy also said he has been "lucky" to capture the president’s attention at events and ask pointed questions about things said in the past.

"To his credit, he seems like he really enjoys an opportunity to be challenged and defend himself," Doocy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On ‘Life, Liberty & Levin,’ Jones subsequently addressed what it is like to be a Black, libertarian reporter - noting that the "Black elite" is different than the majority of the population.

"I get a lot of love and respect from people that look like me that are actually in the community," Jones said. "But it’s the Black elites, the people that are in the media, have an issue with the way I do things."

Jones said the portrayal he has received on social media is an inaccurate representation of the attitudes of Black Americans.

"I think if you judge me based on what you see on social media from the pundits, then you’ll say, ‘Ok, maybe Black America is rejecting this idea of Lawrence Jones and what he believes,’" he said. "But if you go down on the ground and see the communities I get to talk to on a daily basis, I think you’ll get a much different picture."