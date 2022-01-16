Pete Hegseth brings awareness to ‘Miseducation of America’ with new series: ‘This is the most important thing’

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth’s new Fox Nation special spotlights what he explains is one of America’s most crucial issues: The Miseducation of America.



Hegseth, who also hosts the Modern Warriors and Battle in the Holy Land series on the streaming service, spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of his latest venture:



"I wanted it to be a wake-up call," Hegseth said of ‘Miseducation.’ "I've done a lot of series on Fox Nation, and this is not to say those aren't important. They are - but this, I think, is the most important thing we've put out."



In conjunction with the "Miseducation of America," a five-part series set to premiere on Fox Nation Tuesday, Hegseth will moderate a live forum of the same name on Thursday in Richmond, Virginia, where the heart of the education debate lies.

A father of seven school-aged children, Hegseth uncovers the secrets of the Left's educational agenda as he seeks to bring awareness to Americans across the country - rediscovering the beauty of how our children can be taught to become virtuous citizens within a great republic.

"Everyone can see there's a problem… no one knows what to do about it" - Pete Hegseth

"The core of how we educate is completely gone," Hegseth explained. "The progressives removed all of that; most importantly, God, from the classroom. And they use some really insidious tactics to do it."



"That's what the series lays out, to show the slow erosion of those standards," he added.

Opening the conversation on the current educational landscape and school choice, Hegseth sits down with key figures and leaders in the series to discuss the major concerns of both parents and educators.

"The first step to recovery is recognizing you have a problem," Hegseth said. "This is meant to raise awareness about the depth of the problem so that we strip away all of our own excuses, myself included, for taking big steps in our personal lives as parents and grandparents."

As a whole, the five-part series examines how the American education system has evolved over the last one hundred years leading to the current state of the classroom - including the shift to more progressive content in today’s curriculum - according to a press release.



That shift, Hegseth explains, is an ‘agenda to shape the minds of our youngest kids.’ The series strives not just to address the impact of said agenda, but offers solutions for it.

"You will see in the fifth episode, we propose specifically what those solutions should look like, what our advice is for parents from all the experts we consulted in the series," Hegseth told Fox News Digital.

Hegseth, who champions freedom of thought, noted that at the heart of the series is ‘the need to exercise choice.'



All five episodes of "The Miseducation of America" are available to stream starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Fox Nation. The accompanying live summit will take place Thursday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m./EST and broadcast exclusively on Fox Nation.

