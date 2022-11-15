Pete Hegseth to host fourth annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards set to honor everyday American heroes

In striking contrast to far-left Hollywood award shows, Fox Nation is set to debut its fourth annual Patriot Awards in a different kind of Hollywood to honor the ultimate, everyday American heroes who have gone above and beyond in the name of patriotism.

Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth will return to emcee the event, detailing each of the several award categories, its recipients, and why they will be recognized as such. The ceremony, which will be available to stream live on Fox Nation beginning on Thursday at 7 PM/ET, will take place in Hollywood, Florida, with the goal of giving real American heroes the recognition they deserve.



Fox News Channel's primetime personalities and notable news talent will be in attendance, including Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Dana Perino, Dan Bongino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

The event will be also flooded with special guests like FOX Business host Mike Rowe, ‘Duck Dynasty’ brothers Jase and Jep Roberston, and Country music artists Michael Ray and John Rich — all of whom are just some expected to be in attendance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday.

The Patriot Awards will also welcome Fox Nation hosts Nancy Grace, Abby Hornacek, Paula Deen, Tom Shillue, and Alveda King, alongside other Fox favorites like Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones, Harris Faulkner, and more.

Hegseth said the stark contrast between celebrity award shows and the Patriot Awards resonated with Americans, drawing what will be thousands to Florida for the highly-anticipated Thursday night event.



"You start to step back and realize, well, these actors are just regular people like me who have left-wing political agendas, who play heroes on TV and think they actually are the real heroes," he said, underscoring Hollywood's tendency to praise actors above servicemen and women.



During the 2022 ceremonies, recipients from six categories will join the main stage to accept their trophies and receive recognition for their extraordinary acts of patriotism. Some of the awards, such as "Most Valuable Patriot" and "Ultimate Patriot," honor everyday men and women for their contributions that have saved lives, inspired others and changed the country for the better.

Returning for its second-annual debut is Fox Nation’s "Back the Blue" award, which recognizes a U.S. law enforcement officer for their remarkable sacrifices and calls to action.

For the "Service to Veterans" Patriot Award, the recipient has shown outstanding efforts to honor the military men and women who served this country. The honoree in this category is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts that give back to veterans and strive to influence positive change in their lives.



The Patriot Awards for "Courage" and "Heroism" acknowledge the sacrifices made by Americans that defended personal freedoms.



Award recipients for all six categories will be announced tomorrow, Nov 17, at 7 PM/ET and streaming on Fox Nation for those unable to attend in person.

Special recognition will also go to the father-son duo who handcrafted the Patriot Award trophies, Shane and Justis Henderson. The Metal Art of Wisconsin owners and artists gained respect for their welding craft, and are taking inspiration from last year's award maker , then-17-year-old Bobby Reuter.

"I looked at that and I was like, ‘Oh man, you know, I think we could build upon what he did and kind of put our flavor on it,’" Shane told Fox News Digital.



"Fox Patriot Awards is like, a dream come true… We could not be more humbled and more honored to be involved with this," Shane added.



The trophies for the upcoming 2022 Patriot Awards contain a three-dimensional metal American flag positioned on a World War II-inspired riveted stand.

The Hendersons also took time to share their ideas of patriotism with Fox News Digital:



"Patriotism and loving the country and loving the flag and all that have fallen is to make sure that the flag is there," Shane said. "It's just so many people and politicians and almost half the country is going to rip all that stuff away. And I think the Patriots out there are the ones trying to keep all that stuff still going."



"If you're part of this new generation coming up, and you're very patriotic, it's very rare to see… I have respect for anyone that is still patriotic," Justis told Fox News Digital in the same interview. "This country has really taken a turn for the wrong way. And we're just here trying to keep it alive and keep the spirit up."

Answering the same question at the last Patriot Awards, Hegseth said being a patriot means being "grateful for your country," and "grateful for the things that God has gifted us," adding it is "our job to train up the next generation to appreciate and defend it."



"People are thirsting for something positive, for something substantive, for something real," he added.



