Long Island teenager makes wooden American flags for Fox Nation Patriot Awards: 'A symbol of unity'

Bobby Reuter founded his business, Long Island Flags, with the goal of promoting unity throughout the country. As the nation seems to be ever more divided, Reuter sees the flag as a symbol of American ideals.

Reuter, a 17-year-old from Long Island, began making wooden American flags as a hobby during the COVID-19 lockdowns. His hobby quickly grew into a business, and he now sees it as a platform to encourage unity in the United States.

FOX NATION OFFERING FIRST RESPONDERS FREE SUBSCRIPTION, NEW CONTENT HONORING AMERICA'S HEROES

"I see the American flag as a symbol of the ideals that we strive for in this country, which most people can agree with politically, which is a rare sentence to hear," Reuter said on "Fox & Friends."

Reuter told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt that he sees values like human rights, freedom and equal opportunity represented in the flag, which is the message he wants to send with his business.

COWBOYS FEATURE RED STRIPE ON HELMET AS PART OF NFL'S SALUTE TO SERVICE INITIATIVE

"If everyone can begin to see the flag like that, I think it has a unifying power and it becomes a beacon to strive towards or a goal to hit instead of a representation of our faults or inability," he said.

"And I think when we see it from that point, it becomes a building block on which to improve things, on which to grow."

Reuter has made more than 100 of his handcrafted wooden American flags and was tasked with making nine flags to hand out as awards at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards on November 17.

The Fox Nation Patriot Awards set out to celebrate patriotism and honor heroes across the country who are dedicated to America’s core values, a sentiment that aligns with Reuter’s business.

He also offered free flags to all members of Congress in an attempt to bridge the division between parties.

The committee investigating the capitol riot from January 6th to subpoena Trump officials including Kayleigh McEnany and Steven Miller and 6 other aides

"What I think is the right way to look at the flag and the most beneficial for us, is to see it as a symbol of unity," he said.

The Fox Nation Patriot Awards show will take place in Hollywood, Florida, and a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Building Homes for Heroes.