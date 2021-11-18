See the extraordinary Americans who won Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

The third annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards in Hollywood, California honored everyday men and women across the country Wednesday for their acts of patriotism that saved lives, inspired others and changed the country for the better.

Awards were given in seven categories, including Fox Nation's first-ever "Back the Blue" title.

Most Valuable Patriot Award - Tamyra Mensah-Stock

On August 3rd, 2021 during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics , Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling, and her subsequent show of pride in America made her a viral sensation and won her the title of Fox Nation's "Most Valuable Patriot."

"I was taught to love my country," she said, crediting her faith, her family, and her friends for her success.

Modern Warrior Award - Army Sgt First Class John Goudie

Army Sergeant First Class John Goudie, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal recipient, was awarded Fox Nation's "Modern Warrior" title, telling the audience, "Stand up for what you believe in and fight for it."

In 2012, while serving a combat mission in Afghanistan, Goudie was shot several times - including in the leg, his right shoulder, arm and back. He was shot at point-blank range by an Afghan Special Forces Soldier who turned on the Americans inside their own compound. Four other team members were injured, and another was tragically killed.

"Not only did John go back and serve his country" after the several debilitating injuries he suffered, "but he went back to support all of us here today," said Andy Pujol of Building Home for Heroes, who stood beside Goudie at the event Wednesday night. "He never stops."

Service to Veterans Award - Andy Pujol

Andy Pujol founded Building Homes for Heroes in 2006, and still oversees the day-to-day operations of the organization - an ongoing effort earning him Fox Nation's "Service to Veterans" Award.

Building Homes for Heroes supports veterans by providing them a home, as well as helping them with their careers and each individual's unique needs.

Upon receiving the award, Pujol said he had "promised to serve" his country, and building homes for veterans was one way he could accomplish that goal.

Back the Blue Award - Taylor Brandt

Washington, D.C. rookie police officer Taylor Brandt saved nine lives in her first year on the job, earning her Fox Nation's "Back the Blue" award.

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace presented the award, noting Brandt's humility and that she always gave credit to others.

Brandt said it was "incredibly humbling" to be recognized for her work as a police officer this early in her career, thanking the officers she worked with and remarking that they brought comfort in tense situations.

Courage Award - Todd Beamer

Todd Beamer, who died fighting to stop Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, was honored with Fox Nation's "Courage" award for his sacrifice to save Americans. His parents, David and Peggy Beamer, accepted the award on their late son's behalf.

"We remember what kind of man he was, what kind of dad he was, what kind of leader he was," David Beamer said at the awards show. "He did what needed to be done."

Heroism Award - Former Green Beret Scott Mann

As Afghanistan plunged into chaos during the U.S. troop withdrawal, former Green Beret Scott Mann led a secret mission in the wee hours of the night to sneak at least 500 people, including women and children, into the secured zone, earning him Fox Nation's "Heroism" award.

"I'm absolutely not a hero. But I got to serve with a whole bunch of them," Scott said to a roaring crowd. "This is also for the Afghan partners … they fought to the last round."

"When institutional leadership failed us, a lot of combat veterans … stepped into the breach and showed us what leadership looks like," he said.

Young Patriot Award - Charlotte Bevan

California eighth-grader Charlotte Bevan was awarded Fox Nation's "Young Patriot" award for her essay answering the question: "What does patriotism mean to you?"

Bevan's essay, which she recited to the Patriot Awards audience, detailed her pride in being an American and having the opportunity to "make a footprint" in her country. She also cited historical examples, like Alexander Hamilton, who, at a very young age, were able to shape the direction of the United States.

Bevan's essay concluded that her definition of patriotism was "loving others" and "doing what is right" for her country.

Fox News' Laura Carrione and Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.