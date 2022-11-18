What does patriotism mean to you? Fox News personalities share their answers at 2022 Patriot Awards

Patriots from across the nation gathered in Hollywood, Fla. for the 4th annual Patriot Awards, recognizing heroes who have gone above and beyond in service to the country.

Fox News Digital spoke with personalities from Fox News and Fox Nation to hear what patriotism means to them.

The master of ceremonies, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, told Fox News Digital on Friday it was an honor and privilege to be surrounded by "real heroes" and patriots.

"I'm humbled by it, and humbled to be in the presence of people who do the dirty work for all of us, and the Patriot Awards gives us the chance to highlight them," Hegseth said. "Whether it's celebrities or average folks who drive their car into incoming traffic to protect people, the night was dedicated to people who are selfless. And selfless service is a centerpiece of what it means to be a hero and who's honored to be there."

"It is understanding exactly what is so unique about the United States of America," "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain also said. "That it truly embodied ideas that were evolved over thousands of years and then enshrined and implemented at this moment in history. Its unique. It's unique in the history of humanity."

"And to understand that, if you truly understand that, you can't help but love the United States of America. You cannot help but be a patriot."

"Patriotism is being able to question the questions," "How America Works" host Mike Rowe said. "And to tell a country that you love when you don't love what's happening. And to tell a country that you love that's back on its heels, that it's going to be okay if we just retrench to the basic things and do the hard thing, roll our sleeves up and get to work. That's what it means to me."

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek said that patriotism means coming together from different backgrounds and celebrating a shared love of country.

"[Patriotism] means liberty. It means the flag," "Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones said. "It means standing up for the freedoms that we're entitled to as Americans. That is patriotism. It's either you love the country or you don't love the country; either you love the documents or you don't love the documents. That's what a patriot is."

"And to take it a step further, a patriot is willing to defend the country and our documents," Jones added.

Fox Weather's Janice Dean also shared her thoughts on what being a patriot means.

"Being a patriot is love of country, having a serving heart and somebody who is a quiet hero that doesn't always want the recognition," Dean told Fox News Digital. "But we deserve to recognize them because they represent so many of our fearless patriots that go in to fight and run into danger when the rest of us are running away."

"It's the people we're celebrating here. To me, it is true patriotism," "Duck Family Treasure" star Jep Robertson said. "My heroes are people in law enforcement, first responders and the armed forces. Those guys and gals are patriots. I think the world of them."

"So I'm in the right spot to see patriotism in action."