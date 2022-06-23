'Duck Dynasty' brothers break down their new adventure on Fox Nation's 'Duck Family Treasure'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters was joined by "Ducky Dynasty" stars Jase and Jep Robertson as they detailed what inspired their new Fox Nation series and shared what viewers can expect from "Duck Family Treasure" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JASE ROBERTSON: Well, you know, we did the duck show, and then we got into a hobby of treasure hunting and the next thing you know, Jep and I are out there with our good buddy Murray, who's kind of a history expert, and we're looking for lost treasure.

JESSE WATTERS: All right, have you found anything yet?

JEP ROBERTSON: Oh, we found some cool stuff.

JESSE WATTERS: Yeah?

JEP ROBERTSON: We found something not from this planet.

JESSE WATTERS: Not from this planet?

JEP ROBERTSON: That's right.

JASE ROBERTSON: That is true.

JESSE WATTERS: Okay, well, that is what we call a tease, gentlemen.

