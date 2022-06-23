Expand / Collapse search
'Duck Dynasty' brothers break down their new adventure on Fox Nation's 'Duck Family Treasure'

The Robertson brothers say this time they are out looking for lost treasure

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Duck Dynasty' stars on their new show 'Duck Family Treasure' Video

'Duck Dynasty' stars on their new show 'Duck Family Treasure'

Expert duck hunters Jase and Jep Robertson share what led them to their new Fox Nation series 'Duck Family Treasure' and give viewers a slight 'tease' into their new hunting adventures.

Fox News host Jesse Watters was joined by "Ducky Dynasty" stars Jase and Jep Robertson as they detailed what inspired their new Fox Nation series and shared what viewers can expect from "Duck Family Treasure" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

THE ROBERTSONS RETURN WITH NEW ‘DUCK FAMILY TREASURE’ LAUNCHING ON FOX NATION THIS JUNE

JASE ROBERTSON: Well, you know, we did the duck show, and then we got into a hobby of treasure hunting and the next thing you know, Jep and I are out there with our good buddy Murray, who's kind of a history expert, and we're looking for lost treasure.

JESSE WATTERS: All right, have you found anything yet?

JEP ROBERTSON: Oh, we found some cool stuff.

JESSE WATTERS: Yeah?

JEP ROBERTSON: We found something not from this planet.

JESSE WATTERS: Not from this planet?

JEP ROBERTSON: That's right.

JASE ROBERTSON: That is true.

JESSE WATTERS: Okay, well, that is what we call a tease, gentlemen.

'Duck Dynasty' stars visit Times Square and discuss their new Fox Nation series Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.