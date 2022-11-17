Florida trooper who risked life to save others from drunk driver to receive 'Back the Blue' award

The fourth annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards will take place on Nov. 17, 2022, streaming exclusively on Fox Nation.

The "Back the Blue" award will be given to a highway patrol trooper Toni Schuck, who risked her life to stop a drunk driver from crashing into a local race path.

The trooper joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning to discuss her heroic and extraordinary actions.

"My job was to protect those people, so I was going to do whatever it was going to take to get her to stop," she said, referring to the driver of the car.

The Florida trooper was working a 10K race when she was alerted to a drunk driver — who crashed through barricades and into the path of runners.

Schuck said she had two minutes to decide how to react — ultimately choosing to drive toward the drunk driver, assuming the person would stop.

The drunk driver, however, did not stop.

The two drivers then crashed into one another.

"It was a hard hit, and I wasn’t expecting it," she said.

Schuck explained that she can be seen in the dash camera video driving with one hand, truly thinking the other driver would stop when she saw the trooper.

The accident took place toward the end of the race — and Schuck noted that there were many "walkers" still on the path.

Schuck made it out with injuries, but has recovered and is back at work — and she's hoping to inspire other females to join law enforcement.

"If I can inspire one young woman to see … I’m hoping the next generation of law enforcement will include a lot more females," she said.

Schuck is still undergoing physical therapy and will be for the foreseeable future.

The Florida trooper has not been in contact with the drunk driver.

The award ceremony honors America’s patriots and Fox fans from around the country.

The award ceremony in Hollywood, Florida, will include appearances from Fox talent and 5,000 Fox fans.

