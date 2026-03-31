Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pakistan

Pakistan's ambassador warns Iran too 'war-torn' to respond quickly as Trump extends strike deadline

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh says Iran's willingness to allow oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz signals growing confidence in negotiations

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
Pakistan ambassador ‘mindful’ Iran peace talks won’t be easy Video

Pakistan ambassador ‘mindful’ Iran peace talks won’t be easy

Pakistani ambassador to the U.S. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh discusses efforts to help broker potential U.S.-Iran peace talks and the broader impact of the conflict on the region on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pakistan’s U.S. ambassador warned Monday on "Special Report" that Iran is too "war-torn" to respond quickly in negotiations as President Donald Trump extends his strike deadline, while Islamabad pushes to facilitate talks aimed at ending U.S.-Iran hostilities.

Amb. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, cast Pakistan as an active facilitator in de-escalation talks, but warned that the process is complicated by Tehran’s diminished ability to communicate amid the chaos of war and damaged infrastructure.

Rescue workers searching through the rubble of a collapsed residential building.

Rescue workers search for bodies in the rubble of a residential building following an airstrike Friday in Tehran.  (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

"Iran is a war-torn country with the communication channels certainly disrupted, and it is not even easy to get responses in a good time from the system that currently is in place there," Sheikh said.

While he said "diplomacy is a gradual process," he also expressed hope that peace talks would soon proceed for the good of the region. He pointed to Iran's willingness to allow some oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as evidence that confidence was being built in the possibility of negotiations.

WHY TRUMP FACES AN AGONIZING DECISION ON OBLITERATING IRAN’S OIL SUPPLY IF HE CAN’T GET A DEAL

Trump also delayed his 48-hour deadline for Iran to clear the Strait of Hormuz, which was set to expire Monday evening, and ordered the Department of War to pause attacks on Iranian power infrastructure amid negotiations with Tehran. He said the U.S. has had "very good" talks that could lead to a "complete" end of hostilities.

A man holding a goldfish bowl amidst the debris of a damaged apartment.

A man displays a goldfish in its bowl that was retrieved from an apartment damaged by an airstrike Monday in the west of Tehran. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

Sheikh said a ceasefire is a good start to any negotiation process, "but it is, of course, upon the conflicting parties to reach an understanding there and indicate something good on that scope."

IRAN CONFLICT TESTS PAKISTAN AMID OWN BORDER CLASHES AS ISLAMABAD TOUTED AS VENUE FOR US-TEHRAN TALKS

Pakistan faces its own hostilities with neighboring India and Afghanistan, and has a strong alliance with Saudi Arabia. But as the war grinds on and Islamabad tries to maintain relations with its regional neighbors as well as the U.S., China and Iran, analysts warn the nation's room for neutrality is shrinking. 

Middle East conflict escalates as US strikes Iranian ammo depot Video

Still, Pakistan has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of mediation efforts to end the ongoing conflict, leveraging its ties with these global powerhouses. The country has previously denounced the strikes on Iran, but also recently backed a Gulf-led resolution against Iran at the United Nations, condemning regional aggression.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheikh expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in Pakistan and said his country was ready and willing to help end hostilities.

"Our prime minister has been talking, working up phones with the global leadership. So, we are trying to create the conducive setting for this dialog to take place."

Fox News Digital's Kyra Colah, Anders Hagstrom, Emma Bussey and Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue