Ousted conservative school board member slams 'suspicious' timing of 'clerical error' ending his tenure

A recently-elected Kenosha, Wisconsin school board member is being pushed out of his seat due to an alleged "clerical error," outraging parents who voted for the conservative candidate.

Eric Meadows joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday alongside attorney Erick Kaardal after Meadows was told the vacant seat he won in 2022 was misrepresent as a three-year term instead of one year. Meadows will now have to step down in the spring.

"The timing of this is rather suspicious. I think that might be the case. They discovered the error shortly before I could've been on the ballot for the spring election," Meadow told co-host Todd Piro.

Meadows said many community members, including himself, are "disappointed" by what happened, and went on to say that being a part of the minority opinion on the board made him speculate if others pushed him out for that reason.

"I'm on the minority on the board. There's a couple of us who kind of think the way that I do, but the rest think very differently, it seems… I don't know if they're trying to get rid of me because of that. I couldn't say," he added.

Kaardal, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, argued the school district lacks an "authentic legal position" to oust Meadows, adding that the district made two critical errors in the incident.

"They said that the term was for three years then later they said it was for one year, but they missed the deadline for putting it on next month's ballot, so they're going to have the successor elected next year," he explained.

"Meanwhile, they want to vacate his office and appoint someone to replace him when obviously, under Wisconsin law, he's entitled to keep that seat until a successor is elected," he said.

Kaardal said Wisconsin courts will determine the legality of the school district's move, but ousting Meadows seemed like an "unconstitutional power grab."

Meadows took a stance against school closures and mask mandates while running for office and describes himself as a very "pro-parent choice" and "fiscally-minded" conservative.