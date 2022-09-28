NYC resident rips Mayor Adams over migrant tent city, rising crime: 'Prisoner in my own home'

A New York City resident called out Mayor Eric Adams Wednesday after he began tent city construction to house illegal immigrants just minutes from her home.

Bronx resident Kristy Marmorato joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss her safety concerns about how the migrant influx is impacting her neighborhood and Adams' handling of the surge.

"It's very frustrating because us, as Bronx residents, are absorbing this problem," Marmorato told co-host Todd Piro.

"It shouldn't be our issue. It's good to help people, and we want to help these people. We want to help them in the right way. We want to help them as they're coming into this country the proper way, and unfortunately, they're taking advantage of this process, and we're absorbing this problem."

The camp, which will be a processing center, is expected to be able to accommodate 1,000 people when it is complete. Migrants will be able to stay for several days before entering the city's shelters.

Since April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 10,000 migrants via bus from Texas to the Big Apple, in hopes of garnering attention to mitigate the ongoing border crisis.

"He's doing nothing for the city, unfortunately, and it's kind of scary," Marmorato said of Mayor Adams. "It's scary. The crime rates are going up. Unemployment, especially in the Bronx, is twice the national level, he isn't doing nothing for us, our community."

Abbott and other GOP governors have seeking additional resources to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants as a result of the border crisis in recent months.

Many have sent busloads of migrants to other sanctuary cities nationwide, in hopes of raising awareness on the issue's severity.

"I do not feel safe," Marmorato said. "I actually go to the park often, at least twice a week. I take my child to the play park over there. This tent is being erected about a quarter of a mile away from where the play park is, where there's a bunch of children."

"We're not going to be able to do that," she continued. "I am going to feel like a prisoner in my own home."