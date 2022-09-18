New York City receives 2 more busloads of migrant 'asylum seekers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two more migrant buses arrived in New York City Sunday morning.

The passengers, most of whom appeared to be adult males with some women and children in the mix, disembarked at Port Authority at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. Fox News is told more buses of migrants are expected to arrive later in the day.

Officials told Fox News six buses of migrants had arrived in New York City on Saturday from El Paso.

The Texas government has bused more than 2,500 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release on Saturday. Texas has also bused over 8,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and more than 600 migrants from Texas have arrived in Chicago since late August.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), announced the opening of a new resource navigation center for newly-arrived individuals seeking asylum.

Adams, a Democrat, condemned "rogue" Republican governors for transporting migrants from the border to elsewhere in the country. He took issue with the new development of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants to the ritzy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, where officials largely support sanctuary policies.

More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in New York City’s shelter system since May, with an estimated 8,000 migrants remaining in the system, according to the mayor’s office.