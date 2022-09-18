Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New York City receives 2 more busloads of migrant 'asylum seekers'

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Two more migrant buses arrived in New York City Sunday morning. 

The passengers, most of whom appeared to be adult males with some women and children in the mix, disembarked at Port Authority at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. Fox News is told more buses of migrants are expected to arrive later in the day. 

Officials told Fox News six buses of migrants had arrived in New York City on Saturday from El Paso. 

The Texas government has bused more than 2,500 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release on Saturday. Texas has also bused over 8,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and more than 600 migrants from Texas have arrived in Chicago since late August.

ADAMS DENIES ‘REASSESSING’ NYC ‘RIGHT TO SHELTER’ AMID INFLUX OF 11,000 MIGRANTS, MARTHA'S VINEYARD PLANS 

    Migrants are greeted by NYC emergency management, other officials at Port Authority on Sept. 18, 2022.

    Migrants shake hands with NYC officials while disembarking bus at Port Authority on Sept. 18, 2022.

    NYC officials greet migrants at Port Authority on Sept. 18, 2022.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), announced the opening of a new resource navigation center for newly-arrived individuals seeking asylum. 

    Migrants wait to disembark bus at Port Authority in New York City on Sept. 18, 2022.

    A migrant on crutches and missing a limb disembarks a bus at Port Authority in New York City on Sept. 18, 2022.

    Migrants come to New York City.

    A migrant waves aboard a bus at Port Authority in New York City on Sept. 18, 2022.

    Two more buses of migrants arrive at the Port Authority terminal in New York City on the morning of Sept. 18, 2022.

Adams, a Democrat, condemned "rogue" Republican governors for transporting migrants from the border to elsewhere in the country. He took issue with the new development of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants to the ritzy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, where officials largely support sanctuary policies. 

More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in New York City’s shelter system since May, with an estimated 8,000 migrants remaining in the system, according to the mayor’s office. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 