NYC Mayor Adams accuses GOP governors of sending migrant buses to distract from their 'human rights' abuses

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, accused a pair of Republican governors of sending migrant buses to liberal cities to distract and cover up their human rights abuses, citing their positions on abortion and gun control.

"Well, I think it's a message for the entire country. These are two governors who are hiding up some of the actions they've done around gun control which is really a proliferation – proliferating our country with guns," Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"It's what they did with the women's right to choose," Abbott added, referring to Republican Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida. "You see, this is their way of covering up what many people have been really concerned about, the erosions of basic human rights."

DeSantis sent 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in two planes this past Wednesday, following through on a promise he previously made about sending them to progressive states, which received backlash from the White House and Democrats in Congress calling it an "illegal stunt" and "human trafficking."

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies," DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske told Fox News Digital.

Adams called the border crisis a "humanitarian crisis," said that New York City "received a minimum of six buses" on Saturday, and claimed that over 11,000 asylum-seekers and migrants have come to his city since May.

Fox News Digital reported this past week that the Martha's Vineyard "humanitarian crisis" is just 0.0025% of the border crisis. There have been more than two million migrant encounters this fiscal year alone so far, on top of more than 1.7 million encounters in fiscal 2021.

CNN's Jake Tapper said it seemed like Adams agreed that the border crisis needed more attention from the Biden administration, highlighting that the El Paso border experiences an average of 1,700 migrants crossing every single day.

"No. I believe it's a crisis that needs more coordination from our country," Adams said, appearing to shield the Biden administration from blame for the border crisis. "This is one country -- this is a country that's always been capable of handling those who are seeking to participate in American dream."

Photos have emerged from El Paso in recent days showing migrants camping out and crowding the streets.

During another Sunday morning interview on ABC's "This Week," Adams would not say whether he agreed with Vice President Harris's claim that the border is "secure," instead saying, "We can continue to coordinate better to make sure that it's secured properly."

Adams, who previously tweeted in October 2021 that New York City will "remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration," was asked whether he has concerns that this policy has led to the spike in migrants making the "dangerous" trip to the border.

"No, not at all," Adams said. "This city has always been a sanctuary city, and we've always managed those who wanted to come to New York City to pursue the American dream."

Of the 11,000 migrants that arrived in New York City's shelter system since May, an estimated 8,000 migrants remain in the system, according to the mayor's office.









