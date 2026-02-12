NY university LGBTQ center hosts ‘TransTape’ chest-binding live demo, Q&A in closed-door event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The LGBTQ center at Binghamton State University of New York recently hosted a closed-door "TransTape" chest binding event, instructing women how to bind their breasts.

"We’re excited to announce we have another friend joining us in the center next Monday, Feb 2 from 5–7pm," the Jan. 27 Instagram post said, advertising the Feb. 2 event.

"Come learn about how to use TransTape from consultant Quyen Tran," it added.

"This will be an in-person demonstration and Q&A. All are welcome to learn, however, this event is specifically meant for users of TransTape. Attendees do not need to register in advance, however, this is a closed event (the Q Center door will be closed throughout the event) so please arrive early."

The post also noted that attendees could submit questions for Tran in advance via direct message.

Tran has a bio on the website, TransTape, a website that sells chest binding tape and chest binding starter kits.

The bio says that Tran loves "the versatility that TransTape offers me in the different arenas of my life. On stage, the skin tone and tattoo print provides me with the chest illusion to go along with my drag king persona. In my regular life, the bright colors allow to me to hike and swim unencumbered like bras and bikini tops do."

The website adds that Tran believes Transtape "gives me the ability to fully expand my lungs while feeling the sun on my chest. With Transtape, I am able to live an active life."

It also lists Tran’s chest size, her TransTape size, her height, skin tone, and "favorite activity," which is "skinny dipping."

On her Instagram profile, Tran calls herself a "drag king, LGBTQ+ public speaker," who does TransTape education and outreach.

Fox News Digital reached out to Binghamton State University of New York and Tran for comment.

