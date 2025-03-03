NY Times video mocks Democrats' 'resistance' to Trump while warning it didn't work before

A New York Times Opinion Video took aim at the Democratic Party on Monday, mocking their #Resistance response to President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Democrats have been grappling with former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss and a way forward for the party after losing the presidency and the Senate in the 2024 elections.

The Times Opinion Video began with a voice-over that said, "Democrats, your party leaders have a fool-proof plan to stop Trump by boldly doubling down on everything that has never worked before."

The video, titled "Meanwhile … This Is What the Democrats Are Doing?", then cut to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chanting "we will win" and "we won't rest" at an event protesting Elon Musk's role in Trump's administration.

JON STEWART ASKS DEMS TO STOP ‘TROTTING SCHUMER OUT' TO COUNTER TRUMP AFTER AVOCADO, BEER RESPONSE TO TARIFFS

The video included clips of Americans who voted for Trump and now regret it, saying their support is "ripe for the taking," then showed several examples of liberals yelling at Trump voters and saying, "I told you so."

The compilation included "The View" co-host Ana Navarro, a self-described Republican who has publicly supported Democrats since Trump entered the political scene.

"Look, America, you know, those of you who voted for Trump: This is what you wanted. This is what you voted for. You screwed around, and you’re about to find out," she said during the show in November, reacting to Trump's appointment of Tom Homan as border czar.

The voice-over then jokingly continued, "This is your definitive guide for how to resist Trump and definitely win next time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Step one, the video said, is to "rub it in, from the safety of your echo chamber." This portion included former CNN host Don Lemon saying to Trump voters, "Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity."

The video also mocked performances by liberals to counter Trump, as well as those who have simply given up, as other steps.

Towards the end, the video got a bit more serious, warning that by the time the midterms come and Democrats turn from resisting to courting swing voters, "it will be too late."

"Democrats will have spent two years rubbing MAGA's faces in the mud, rather than extending a hand, making empty performative gestures instead of offering a coherent message, succumbing to exhaustion instead of mobilizing," the voice-over continued. "Elections are won by peeling off a few swing voters, but the #Resistance pushed them further away."

"It's understandable to feel angry or tired, and it's not easy to take the high road. But remember, your actions now will determine who wins the next election." The video concluded, "Democrats are going to need a better rallying cry than, ‘I told you so.'"

The Opinion Video's producers, Amanda Su and Alexander Stockton, wrote in the post featuring their work, "As dark as this moment might seem, Democrats have an opportunity to capitalize on the chaos created by Donald Trump, whose policies — from tariffs to government layoffs — will be a disaster for Americans, including his own supporters."

Their video "demonstrates how Democrats are doing that. Or not doing that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times describes its Opinion Video section as "combin[ing] original reporting with creative storytelling to produce visually transformative commentary."