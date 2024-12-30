Don Lemon calls Trump supporters ‘dumb f---ing idiots,’ mocks their ‘stupid MAGA brain’ in video meltdown



Former CNN host Don Lemon unloaded on MAGA supporters in an expletive-filled rant posted to his YouTube channel.

Lemon called supporters of President-elect Donald Trump "dumb f---ing idiots" and mocked their "stupid MAGA brain," during an episode of the Don Lemon Show.

"You're so f---ing stupid and you deserve it. You f---ing deserve it because you're so dumb," he said. "Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity."

"You’ve been co-opted because you're in a f---ing cult and you don't even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain and you don't get it," he added. "How stupid and dumb are you?"

Last week the MAGA base splintered after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-chairs of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), shared their support for H-1B visas for skilled laborers.

But another faction of the party, led by Steve Bannon, is against H-1B visas. Bannon called the visas a "scam" that "takes American jobs and brings over what essentially become indentured servants at lower wages" on his "War Room" podcast.

Trump sided with Musk and Ramaswamy over the weekend, stating his support for H-1B visas. Lemon weighed in, referencing Sriram Krishnan, who was named a senior adviser on artificial intelligence by president-elect Donald Trump.

"So Krishnan’s appointment triggered an anti-Indian backlash on social media, particularly given his past advocacy for increasing green card and immigration broadly," he said.

"Oh no, immigration," he mocked. "We can't do the immigration, because, you know, the immigration it triggers some people. You know what they're saying about the anti-immigration stuff, right?" he laughed. "Who's it to say that one of the jobs you might be seeking won't be one of those White jobs?"

Lemon was fired from CNN in April 2023 after a series of scandals, including alienating female viewers and conservative audiences. Lemon, who was considered one of CNN's most openly left-wing voices, has compared Trump supporters to Ku Klux Klan members, defended Antifa and fumed over people not vaccinated against coronavirus "taking up the space" in hospitals, among other news-making moments.

Most recently, Lemon attacked Time Magazine for picking Trump as their Person of the Year, calling the choice a "joke."

"If they wanted to make someone Person of the Year, I don’t know, they could’ve done it with any person. They could have done it to someone who actually stood for democracy, who stands for democracy in the country," Lemon said.

