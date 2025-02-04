Jon Stewart asks Dems to stop 'trotting Schumer out' to counter Trump after avocado, beer response to tariffs

Comedian Jon Stewart took aim at Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday after the Democratic Senate Minority Leader responded to President Donald Trump's tariffs by telling Americans it would impact beer and guacamole costs.

"Your response to the trade war is to f------ tell us guacamole is made of avocados?" Stewart said.

Stewart played a clip of Schumer arguing that Trump's proposed tariffs would affect beer and avocados, while holding up a can of Corona and an avocado. Trump threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico over the weekend, but has since agreed to pause them after conversations with both countries' leaders.

"Democrats, can you please stop f------ trotting Schumer out there every time Trump traverses into the unreal? He’s not good at this," Stewart said.

TRUMP DEFENDS TARIFFS, ACCUSES CANADA OF BEING 'VERY ABUSIVE OF THE UNITED STATES'

"What is the decision-making process here? ‘Hey, who should we get out there to effectively battle one of the most savvy presidential media manipulators in history? Oh, I don’t know, how about Schumer? He’s uninteresting, but at least he’s monotone. Oh wait, and Chuck, before you go out there, you look too young! Put on these readers and lower them on your nose. Perfect!'" The comedian continued.

Schumer, speaking from his New York office about the tariffs on Sunday, said, "It’s going to affect beer, okay? Most of it, Corona here, comes from Mexico. It’s going to affect your guac, because what is guacamole made of? Avocados."

Democratic lawmakers, including Schumer, unloaded on Trump's initial tariff announcement, voicing concern about increased prices.

"It would be nice if Donald Trump could start focusing on getting the prices down instead of making them go up," Schumer said. "I am concerned these new tariffs will further drive up costs for American consumers. We should be focused on going hard against competitors who rig the game, like China, rather than attacking our allies."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"This is a terrible idea," Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said in a statement. "Folks are already struggling to get ahead because of high prices, and now President Trump is about to drive up grocery and gas prices while raising costs on Arizona businesses."

Stewart also pointed out that the tariffs were paused.

"Now before we get rattled by Trump’s two-to-two-and-a-half front trade war, please understand, Mexico has received a 30-day stay on tariffs by promising 10,000 troops to the border, and we’ve promised to stop the inflow of guns. So self-invented crisis averted!" Stewart said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Aubrie Spady, Elizabeth Elkind, and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.