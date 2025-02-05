Chuck Schumer mocked by late-night hosts for recent attempts to slam Trump

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and more mocked Sen. Chuck Schumer in the last week or so after the Democratic senator made several attempts to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies.

"We're so f-----," Kimmel said, responding to a clip of Schumer from Tuesday. "We're doomed. All these old men."

Schumer stood alongside Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and several other Democrats on Tuesday at a "Nobody Elected Elon" rally. Schumer, while holding Waters' hand, chanted "we will win, we will win, we will win," before pausing and saying, "we won't rest, we won't rest!"

Multiple CNN panelists laughed at the clip of Schumer and Waters on Tuesday.

FEDERAL JUDGE PAUSES TRUMP ADMIN’S TEMPORARY FEDERAL GRANTS, LOANS FREEZE

Liberal commentator Bakari Sellers said he was disappointed in the lack of planning from Democrats before turning to Schumer.

"I don’t want to hear Chuck Schumer saying, ‘We won’t lose’ and ‘We won’t rest,'" he continued. "I’d rather have a small business owner up there talking about the impact on them. I’d rather have somebody who was displaced, who's a Black woman, who’s worked hard to have her business out there chanting and talking."

Comedian Jon Stewart took aim at Schumer on Monday's "The Daily Show," for the Democratic Senate leader's response to the proposed Trump tariffs. He played a clip of Schumer arguing that Trump's proposed tariffs would affect beer and avocados, while holding up a can of Corona and an avocado.

"Your response to the trade war is to f------ tell us guacamole is made of avocados?" Stewart said.

Trump threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico over the weekend, but has since agreed to pause them after conversations with both countries' leaders.

TRUMP DEFENDS TARIFFS, ACCUSES CANADA OF BEING 'VERY ABUSIVE OF THE UNITED STATES'

Stewart also asked the Democrats to stop pushing Schumer out to respond to Trump.

"Democrats, can you please stop f------ trotting Schumer out there every time Trump traverses into the unreal? He’s not good at this," Stewart said.

"What is the decision-making process here? ‘Hey, who should we get out there to effectively battle one of the most savvy presidential media manipulators in history? Oh, I don’t know, how about Schumer? He’s uninteresting, but at least he’s monotone. Oh wait, and Chuck, before you go out there, you look too young! Put on these readers and lower them on your nose. Perfect!'" the comedian continued.

Schumer was also the subject of some late-night jokes last week when he declared that people were "aroused" by Trump's funding freeze.

"People are aroused," Schumer said of a now rescinded Office of Management and Budget memo that was aimed at freezing various federal programs. "I haven’t seen people so aroused in a very, very long time."

Colbert imitated Schumer during his show on Jan. 29.

"People are aroused. I haven’t seen people this aroused since 1977 when I went to Studio 54 and wore my glasses all the way down. Full nostril cleavage. What can I say? I was young. I needed the money," he quipped.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Meyers also joked about Schumer's "aroused" comment.

"I have never in my life been less aroused than hearing Chuck Schumer say the word aroused," he said. "It’s like hearing your grandpa say, ‘these pancakes are moist.’"

Chai Komanduri, a Democratic strategist, expressed disappointment in the Democratic leadership's response to Trump's first two weeks in office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That leadership’s response to the first two weeks of the Trump administration has been sclerotic at best: We had Minority Whip Dick Durbin issue a joint memo with Republican Chuck Grassley that no one will read, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talking about how people are "aroused" by the administration’s funding freeze (leading to this funny rebuke from Seth Meyers) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the third-ranking Democrat, bragging about her Inauguration Day limo ride with Trump," he wrote.