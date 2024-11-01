Expand / Collapse search
Politics

NFL legend's daughter endorses Trump, opposes biological males in women's sports: 'Taking away women's rights'

Daughter of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown explains why she endorsed Trump on 'FOX & Friends'

Bailee Hill
Published
close
NFL legend's daughter endorses Trump, opposes biological males in women's sports Video

NFL legend's daughter endorses Trump, opposes biological males in women's sports

Kimberly Brown, whose father was NFL legend Jim Brown, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why she is supporting former President Trump in the November election and what issues matter most to her.

The daughter of the late NFL legend Jim Brown endorsed former President Donald Trump, explaining how his support for the Black community shifted her perspective during his first term in office. 

Kimberly Brown revealed how her father's involvement with Trump "opened" her eyes during "FOX & Friends," and explained why she decided to endorse the former president as opposed to Vice President Kamala Harris. 

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER ENDORSES HARRIS, BUZZ ALDRIN BACKS TRUMP

"My dad went to go meet with President-elect Trump, and when my dad went to go meet with the president-elect, that really opened up my eyes," Brown said on Friday. "I stayed neutral for about a year within his presidency, and after that… I came out as a Trump supporter because I saw the moves that Donald Trump was making."

"Within the first 100 days, he gave us our religious rights with an executive order," she continued. "I saw that he was defunding Planned Parenthood, the No. 1 killer of Black lives. He created the First Step Act, signed that in for prison reform. My father consulted on the First Step Act. School choice, record-breaking HBCU funding, so I saw that Trump was doing a lot for Black people."

Jim Brown

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Former professional football player Jim Brown speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Brown, who is a professional athlete herself, explained that protecting the sanctity of women's sports is a key issue for her this election, and that is another reason she will cast her ballot for the former president. 

"I play tackle football. I don't want to be on the field with a man wearing a wig, taking hormones, taking hits," she said. "That's already going to affect me physically with injuries. I'm already susceptible to CTE, to concussions, and for a 300-pound man to go against me, that's going to put me at risk and is going to put other girls and women at risk, as well as the mental trauma of them coming into our safe spaces."

"It's unfair. They're taking away opportunities. They're taking away funding. They're taking away women's rights," she continued. "And Title IX was to protect us. Title IX was to give us a fair, equal playing field and not to be discriminated against. This is not similar. This is a whole other sex coming into our sport and taking over, and I don't understand how the Biden-Harris administration is pushing this agenda."

MARK CUBAN: TRUMP DOESN'T ASSOCIATE WITH ‘STRONG, INTELLIGENT WOMEN, EVER’

Brown was also asked about her take on billionaire Mark Cuban's recent remarks on "The View," when he suggested the women who support him and surround Trump are weak and unintelligent. 

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said Thursday. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Jim Brown and daughter

Kimberly Brown alongside her father, NFL Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who died in 2023 at age 87. 

Brown called Cuban's remarks "completely false."

"Donald Trump surrounds himself with strong, intelligent women, and he wouldn't be where he is today if he wasn't surrounded by strong, intelligent women," she said. "And those same strong, intelligent women are going to get him back into the White House, and for him to become the 47th President of the United States."

Cuban later tried to "clarify" his remarks on X following a swarm of backlash. 

"This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign," he wrote. "I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump, including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent.

"I know he has worked with strong, intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others," Cuban added. "I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 