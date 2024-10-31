Mark Cuban tries to 'clarify' after comment on 'The View' widely seen as insult toward pro-Trump women

Billionaire Mark Cuban appeared to try and spin him out of a mess, after making some insulting comments on "the View" about women who support former President Trump.

Cuban appeared on ABC’s "The View" on Thursday morning when he made the comments.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them, and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work."

After taking a verbal beating for his remarks on social media, Cuban turned to social media on Thursday afternoon to clear up his statements.

"This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign," Cuban said. "I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump, including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent.

"I know he has worked with strong, intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others," Cuban added. "I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly."

Jimmy Failla commented on Cuban’s post, saying, "Shoulda just told us there was an apostrophe in your statement. This is junk, babe."

Failla was referring to the White House’s spin on President Biden’s remarks earlier this week, when he apparently described Trump supporters as "garbage" during a Zoom call with Voto Latino on Tuesday.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said in response to comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

The White House immediately denied that the president was referring directly to Trump’s supporters, but instead added an apostrophe in the word "supporter’s," and claimed he was referring to the comedian’s garbage.

Failla was not the only person commenting on Cuban’s spin.

"Everyone heard what you said, Mark. Now you’re trying to rewrite history. You insulted tens of millions of American women, and they won’t forget this!" one person wrote.

Another wrote, "You know exactly what you said Mark. Be a man and own up to it instead of back [pedaling]."

Trump also responded to Cuban’s remarks on Thursday evening.

"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s ‘hot stuff’ but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women," the former president said. "Actually, he is very wrong. I surround myself with the strongest of women – with the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong.

"This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, ‘Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you,’" Trump continued. "In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!

"I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the world, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a ‘baby!’ All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement," he concluded.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Michael Lee contributed to this report.