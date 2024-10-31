Mark Cuban: Trump doesn't associate with 'strong, intelligent women, ever'

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban claimed "you never see" former President Trump around "strong, intelligent women" because they are "intimidating" to him.

The "Shark Tank" star made the remark during an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Thursday. Cuban, a surrogate for Vice President Harris' campaign, criticized Trump for not utilizing former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to reach moderate Republican voters, like the Harris campaign has been utilizing figures like former GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Cuban, "You were a Nikki Haley supporter, like I was in the primary, but now you’re supporting Kamala Harris and turns out Donald Trump is not even asking Nikki Haley for her help to try to reach her voters. What do you make of that, and do you think having people like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans with Kamala Harris is going to put her over the edge with these Nikki Haley supporters?"

"Yes it will put her over the edge with Nikki Haley supporters," Cuban responded. "Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women ever. It’s just that simple."

"They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work," he continued.

Haley, who dropped out of the 2024 race in March, endorsed Trump for president during the Republican National Convention.

Haley told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday that she hadn't spoken to the former president since June, but she was available to assist his campaign if asked.

"They’re very aware that we’re on standby," she said. "They know that we would be there to help. I’ve helped with some fundraising letters and text messages and those types of things, so we’ve done that. But look, we’re on the same team. It’s their campaign’s decision on what he needs and these last final days. It does not bother me at all," she told Baier.

Cuban predicted that Harris would win the razor-thin presidential race because of women "not listen[ing] to their husbands" and dismissed the controversy over President Biden's "garbage" comment, saying it "doesn't matter at all."

"I really think women are going to win this election for the vice president. I think they’ll come out in numbers. I think they’ll not listen to their husbands. I think they’re going to do the right thing and vote for the vice president," Cuban said.