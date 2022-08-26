Newt Gingrich: FBI raid part of plan to indict Trump before politically hostile DC jury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate might be part of a larger deep-state plan to indict the former president in front of a D.C. jury, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News.

Gingrich pointed out the District of Columbia is the most Trump-averse jurisdiction in the country, where the real estate mogul garnered only 5% of the vote in 2020 — suggesting the bureau knows exactly what it is doing.

"[S]tart with the assumption that the Justice Department is corrupt, the senior FBI is corrupt; they've been waging war against Trump for at least five years," Gingrich said on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"This is the latest battle in that war. It has nothing to do with justice and has nothing to do with the normal procedures of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Gingrich condemned the lengths FBI agents went to scour the property despite Trump's previous open cooperation, citing how they tore apart former first lady Melania Trump's clothing drawers.

"I think you just have to assume this is part of a deliberate, vicious, ongoing struggle, which I predict will lead them to try to indict President Trump in a D.C. jury," he said. "These people are playing for keeps. They have no interest in procedure, no interest in precedent and no interest, frankly, in the law."

Host Mark Levin, a former Justice Department chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese III, said his former agency is "playing with fire."

"They have this massively broad warrant that violates the Fourth Amendment, in my view. And they wait three days and then they go in with 30 FBI agents. Does that sound like there are nuclear codes and secrets and all kinds of stuff that the Justice Department is so concerned about?" he asked.

Levin added if the Trump team were indeed up to some type of nefarious espionage or other malign activity, he somehow committed such in a compound teeming with Secret Service agents and covered comprehensively with CCTV cameras that would have made such behavior near impossible.

"I think that you've been watching political theater disguised as law enforcement," Gingrich replied.

"We've seen case after case where they are overreacting, where they're deliberately humiliating people," he continued, pointing to how former "Black, Manafort & Stone" political consultant Paul Manafort was condemned to solitary confinement by the feds.

Manafort had helmed Trump's campaign at one point and was close with longtime D.C. establishment foil Roger Stone, himself a Trump ally.

Gingrich concluded that there has been talk of claims the FBI was spooked by the idea Trump had worked to declassify bureau documents the brass feared would expose allegations the bureau "had knowingly been lying about the Russia hoax."