Biden channeling Cuomo's 'no place in New York' claim with 'semi-fascist' Trumpism barb: Conway

Democrats have had a recent tendency of intentionally alienating swaths of voters, and President Biden is no different, former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Friday.

Conway reacted to President Biden's pronouncement on Thursday at a Rockville, Maryland DNC event where he declared Donald Trump's "extreme-MAGA" sociopolitical philosophy to be "semi-fascist."

Trump supporters largely took the accusation to be directed simultaneously at them. Biden declined to elaborate on the claim when asked by reporters earlier Friday. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday sparred with CNN host Don Lemon, who also pressed for a definition of "extreme-MAGA."

Conway said there are several aspects of Biden's proclamation to examine, including the fact he didn't even travel beyond the reach of the Washington Metro subway to make a public appearance:

"What really struck me last night was to watch President Biden in a suburb of Washington, D.C. This is how they're going to deploy him for the next 75 days," she said. The president's divisiveness, Conway argued, has led fellow Democrats running for office to shun his presence at their campaign events.

She added Biden again defied his inaugural pledge to unite the country, telling "The Story" that after Trump won in 2016, he invited a bipartisan group of dignitaries to a luncheon where he made an explicit point to recognize President Clinton and thank him and wife Hillary for attending, despite hostilities on the campaign trail.

"He knew that Hillary Clinton had committed crimes and was accused of credible wrongdoing after he beat her -- and he let it go. He wanted to unify the country," Conway said.

Biden, she said, has done nothing to promote unity and compared his declaration about Trumpism to a pronouncement made hours prior by Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charles Crist.

Outside a St. Petersburg restaurant, Crist declared he does not want votes from current supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming they have "hate in their hearts."

Conway said Biden and Crist are examples of a Democratic penchant to "alienate" voters she said largely began with then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declaring a decade ago that conservatives – whom he identified as "right-to-life, pro-assault-weapon [and] anti-gay" – "have no place in the State of New York."

While Cuomo elaborated on his personal definition of New York Republicans, Conway pointed to Biden's refusal to explain to reporters and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's interview with Lemon, saying they must be "ignorant or arrogant or some awful combination of the two."

"You can't just call people names and have nothing to back it up," she said.