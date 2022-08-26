FBI crushed over heavily-redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit: ‘NO reason for raid,’ ‘grave travesty’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on Twitter went into a frenzy after finally seeing the heavily-redacted affidavit for the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

On Friday, a federal judge in Florida unsealed the redacted, 38-page affidavit used to justify the search warrant executed on Trump’s Florida home. As Fox News Digital reported soon after the document was released to the public, "20 pages of the 38-page affidavit were either significantly or fully redacted."

After scanning through the affidavit and seeing how much was blacked out, conservatives blasted the FBI, accusing the bureau of refusing to be transparent over the raid and not having provided clear and sufficient evidence that a raid on Trump’s home was warranted.

The Daily Wire’s Twitter account tweeted a photo one of the pages from document that was fully blacked-out and sarcastically commented, "This is very helpful! Thank you!"

FBI SAID IT HAD 'PROBABLE CAUSE' TO BELIEVE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOCS REMAINED AT MAR-A-LAGO, AFFIDAVIT SAYS

Breaking out his own sarcastic take, Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "This affidavit is as revealing as we all assumed it would be," while sharing photos of sections of the document completely obscured.

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia tweeted, "The most hilarious part of this affidavit is the media pretending that it shows something. This was done to protect President Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2024."

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis shared multiple images of completely redacted pages of the affidavit, commenting, "Transparency is one of DOJ's and FBI's passions."

In another tweet, he wrote, "DOJ and FBI are so corrupt that they're redacting their reasons for redactions in their justification for raiding a U.S. president's home. However much contempt you have for these lawless agencies, it's not nearly enough."

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak slammed the FBI’s justification for the raid on Mar-a-Lago tweeting, "Reading thru the affidavit. So far the main complaint is that Trump's boxes were disorganized, and that possibly sensitive stuff was mixed in with memorabilia and junk."

He added, "For this, they raided a former U.S. president's home."

The former president’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the blacked-out images, and commented, "Well this really clears things up."

Donald J. Trump communications director Taylor Budowich wrote, "The release of a heavily redacted, overtly political affidavit only proves that the Biden administration is desperate to cover up their unprecedented, unnecessary, and un-American raid against President Donald J. Trump."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "This is a grave travesty, and what is unredacted only further supports President Trump's position, there was NO reason for a raid - it is all politics!"

TRUMP FILES MOTION SEEKING INDEPENDENT REVIEW OF DOCS SEIZED DURING FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO

Conservative radio host Vince Coglianese pointed out crucial bit of info unable to be seen in the document. He tweeted, "In the affidavit, the Justice Department acknowledged that Trump’s lawyers and former officials pointed to his ‘absolute authority to declassify documents’ as president. If the DOJ explains why they ignored that point, their rationale is completely redacted."

"So anyway, Biden’s FBI just raided the home of his political opponent and they don’t feel the need to even tell why. In case you’re wondering how close we are to the brink," tweeted conservative radio host Jesse Kelly.